Autoworkers get big pay hike. They're planning to leverage it against Tesla and Toyota CNN Business

The United Auto Workers hopes that significant wage and benefit gains in temporary agreements with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler, will boost unionization efforts throughout the U.S. auto industry.

But the UAW’s ambitious plans to organize Tesla and other non-union automakers face steep obstacles.

“One of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract win is to organize like we’ve never done before,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said Sunday, indicating that the union would like to win over other plans to marshal new contracts at Detroit automakers. staff. “When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it will not be just with the Big Three. It will be the Big Five or the Big Six.

In the 1970s, the UAW had 1.5 million members. Today, its membership has declined to 380,000, while American automobile manufacturing has grown in recent decades. To grow, the UAW will need to gain a hold on non-union automakers, which produce more than half the cars assembled in the United States.

Yet big wins at Detroit automakers won’t change the significant hurdles the UAW must overcome to unionize foreign-owned auto plants in the South — including Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Volvo, Mercedes, BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen — and Including Tesla, which has non-union plants in California and Texas.

These companies have been elusive targets for the union in the past. To make progress, the UAW would have to overcome fierce management resistance, employee surveillance, unfavorable labor laws, and political leaders hostile to unions in the South.

“This is a big victory. “I wouldn’t discount it,” said Harry Katz, a professor at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. “I don’t know that it would eliminate all the difficulties faced by organized and unorganized workers.”

However, even if union efforts fail, contract agreements may force non-union automakers to preemptively raise workers’ wages and benefits to offset union pressure.

Historically, UAW negotiations with Detroit automakers have been closely monitored by non-union automakers and suppliers.

Already, Toyota has raised wages in the wake of the UAW’s tentative agreements, raising top pay to more than $40 an hour and starting wages to more than $28 an hour.

Pro-union publication Labor Notes reported Tuesday that Toyota workers received wage increases of $2.94 to a maximum of $34.80 an hour for production workers and $3.70 to a maximum of $43.20 an hour for skilled trades workers. (Toyota confirmed it raised wages, but didn’t say how much.)

The UAW must overcome the weak protections for labor organizing in the United States and the aggressive tactics of automakers to defeat unions.

Companies often try to persuade employees not to vote in favor of a union, hiring “union-avoidance” consultants in an effort to demotivate employees and undermine workers’ unionization efforts. Even if a majority of workers vote in favor of a union, negotiations over wages, benefits and other areas can last for years – and the longer companies can wait, the better it is for them, and the worse it is for workers.

Employers also generally face weak remedies for violations of workers’ rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act. Employers do not face monetary penalties for illegally retaliating against workers for exercising their rights, and they do not receive compensatory damages when workers suffer illegal retaliation.

“It is very difficult to organize in the face of serious and significant management opposition,” said Thomas Kochan, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Many automakers have moved south in recent decades due to cheap labor, fewer regulations, tax incentives and anti-union laws. Every state in the South has a “right to work law”, which allows workers to avoid paying dues to a union at their workplace, even if they benefit from union bargaining agreements that limit strategic and collective bargaining. There is a reduction in the financial resources of the union.

In recent years workers at Nissan and Volkswagen in Tennessee have also rejected the UAW outright; Toyota in Kentucky; Mercedes-Benz in Alabama; and other foreign-owned plants in the South, sometimes with the help of Republican state officials. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga in 2019 to encourage workers to reject the union. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, now a presidential contender, said she was a “union buster” while recruiting for automakers in the state in 2015.

By contrast, President Joe Biden became the first sitting president to speak on the UAW picket line during the recent strike, when he briefly attended a protest in Michigan.

However, as automakers race to produce electric vehicles, many are opening new facilities in the south. According to a recent report from the Environmental Defense Fund, the region has accounted for 66% of planned EV jobs.

Wages in Southern auto factories are lower than top UAW wages, but wages are generally higher than in other industries in the South, according to a study conducted this year by researchers at Alabama A&M University and Jackson State University.

That means auto companies will have greater influence over their workers if they threaten to leave, Kochan said.

“Companies will argue, based to some degree on reality, that jobs in their plants are higher paying than workers in other jobs in the South,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the UAW’s clear victory against Detroit automakers puts the union in its best position in years to mount a successful campaign against foreign automakers, experts say.

“These agreements send a strong message to other automakers and to non-union workers in the auto supply chain that this is what a strong union can do for you,” Kochan said. “There is going to be more organizing based on these settlements and the UAW is intended to compensate for the organizing losses.”

The UAW has been plagued by corruption for years, which has hurt its ability to organize new workers. But it may be difficult for anti-union forces to make this argument against Sean Fein, who ran on an anti-corruption platform, and the current UAW leadership.

Harley Shaiken, professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, said, “Fen will bring incredible energy and a motivated organizing staff and will no doubt create a workforce in transplants who are following what he has won in Detroit. ” “All that said, this could prove to be a long uphill battle.”

Labor experts say the UAW may have its strongest chance at unionizing Volkswagen in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In 2019, the Union lost a close vote there.

Experts say it may be easier for the UAW to organize Volkswagen and other European automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz than automakers in Asia.

In Europe, automakers are unionized, and European labor leaders may push automakers to remain neutral on American organizing efforts. European companies may be more amenable to American unions because of their deep and mutually beneficial experience with them. For example, at Volkswagen, union representatives are on the company board.

The UAW also has its sights set on Tesla, which controls about 60% of the US electric vehicle market.

The UAW tried and failed to organize at Tesla in the past under the leadership of Elon Musk. Musk, the world’s richest man, is a vocal opponent of unions, and the National Labor Relations Board has repeatedly cited Tesla and Musk for illegal or inappropriate anti-union activities. Last year, the NLRB said it was illegal for Tesla to prevent employees from wearing shirts with a union logo, and the agency directed Musk to delete a 2018 tweet that said employees would lose their jobs if they unionized. Will lose stock options.

Bloomberg reported that workers at Tesla’s Fremont California factory have formed an organizing committee with the UAW, which could be the first step in an effort to unionize again. (A representative for the UAW declined to comment to CNN.)

“Tesla will be the biggest and most public fight, given that we can expect all-out resistance from Elon Musk,” Shaiken said.

Union advocates want President Joe Biden to help the UAW step up efforts to bar non-union companies from receiving federal money.

Now that the UAW has tentative agreements with Detroit automakers, some union advocates are calling on Biden to use his administration’s influence to set standards at non-union electric vehicle plants in the South.

The Biden administration is offering federal incentives to speed up automakers’ transition to EVs. Union organizers and supporters want the Biden administration to push automakers receiving federal funding to adopt a neutral position on unions and negotiate a set of baseline standards.

“The Big 3 and other automakers are setting up EV manufacturing plants, batteries and other supply-line facilities in rural, Black communities in the South,” a group of more than 60 Black elected officials wrote to Biden this week. “With the influx of expropriation companies … the Biden administration must do more to ensure that the standards of existing UAW agreements are the norm, not the exception.”

Erica Smiley, executive director of the advocacy group Jobs with Justice, who helped organize the letter to Biden, said the UAW should expand organizing in the South, a region now important to the auto industry.

Smiley warned that if the union fails to expand, the rise of non-union workers in the field could weaken the UAW’s strong contracts with Detroit automakers.

“This is not the time to say ‘we won’ and move on,” he said. “The strength of this agreement will not be widely felt and will quickly weaken if the rest of the industry is not held to higher standards.”

