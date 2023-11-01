Autoworkers' big victory highlights the absurdity of Trump's populism

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

In September, Donald Trump’s advisers leaked the news that he would travel to Detroit to show support for striking members of the United Auto Workers. In fact, he addressed workers at a non-union shop, calling the strike useless, because electric vehicles will inevitably destroy their jobs – unless they elect him president in 2024.

Now that the UAW has reached tentative agreements with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) after six weeks of protesting, the Trumpian affair has taken on a new meaning. On many levels, this whole affair reflects the emptiness of the right-wing populism espoused by Trump and other Republicans eager to give the GOP a “working class” look.

Although UAW members must ratify the agreements, the provisions would be their biggest gain in decades. Among other things, they include increasing base pay by 25 percent over the next four and a half years, raising the top wage to more than $40 an hour.

UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly emphasized that the strike is not just about his workers’ bottom line, but about the country’s class structure. He regularly criticizes the dramatic upward redistribution of wealth over the past few decades, attributing it to top-down attacks on workers’ bargaining power and the systematic decline in wages they have faced.

“The billionaire class,” Fenn said recently, “has spent decades” convincing workers that “we are weak,” that “fighting is futile” and that workers should be “grateful for the scraps they Have decided to give it to us.” Fenn continues to argue that this attack is about defeating an ideaThat what is good for the rich is synonymous with what is good for our country because it benefits everyone else.

Damon Silvers, former political director of the AFL-CIO, told me, “The labor movement has been most successful when it embodies the larger aspirations and values ​​of working people throughout society.” He said Fain called for the strike over “inequality, wage stagnation, the rich getting everything – the basic problem that has been growing in the American economy for 50 years.”

President Biden told a similar story when he met with strikers in late September. But this is not the story Trump and other right-wing populists tell. Speaking in Detroit, Trump attacked the Big Three but mainly criticized their investments in electric vehicles, insisting Biden’s policies — which encourage the transition to decarbonized vehicles — would completely destroy the auto industry. Will do it.

Similarly, Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) has acknowledged that autoworkers deserve better pay. But he also says his main enemy is Biden’s “premature” transition to electric vehicles.

Unfortunately for Trump and Vance, the striking workers are showing otherwise. True, in some ways this change threatens autoworkers. It takes fewer workers to assemble electric vehicles than to build a gas-powered car. And large automakers that manufacture electric vehicle batteries domestically in partnership with foreign companies lock these plants out of UAW contracts, resulting in lower wages.

But that’s exactly what the striking workers are trying to address — and they seem to be having some success. reports that Ford and GM workers at battery plants will be covered by new UAW contracts, which suggests some of the EV-related gigs will be union jobs with benefits.

Gene Sperling, Biden’s senior economics adviser and the White House’s lead on negotiations, says the agreement “refutes almost every conservative criticism of the new auto future made in America.”

“The UAW also made serious gains in ensuring that EV battery jobs are strong, middle-class union jobs in the future,” Sperling told me.

The truth is that no one knows what long-term change will mean for workers. But Fenn and Biden recognize that change is inevitable, so they set to work designing policy that supports striking workers — to ensure they have a meaningful place in the future.

That’s why Fenn says the UAW does not oppose green change but only wants a “just change” for workers. In contrast, in the worldview of the Trump faction, green change can only be understood as a threat to them.

Furthermore, you will rarely hear Trump or Vance say that this strike must succeed specifically to revitalize unions and boost the bargaining power of workers. While some right-wing populist thinkers favor stronger unions, GOP lawmakers almost never espouse it, as Sohrab Ahmari lamented to Vox’s Sean Elling.

Nevertheless, this is the aspiration of the people on strike. As historian Eric Baker explains, Fenn’s vision was ultimately about recapturing the sense that class-based organization could bring about lasting change. That sentiment will be essential as the UAW thinks about how to organize non-union Tesla, a goal that is critical to ensuring that EV-manufacturing can provide good jobs long into the future.

Trump and Vance can do all the pro-worker posturing they want. But in the end, the future envisioned by the UAW strikers is not the future any of them want.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com