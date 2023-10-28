Autoworkers and Stellantis have reached a tentative contract deal that follows the model set by Ford

Most of the key points of the deal at Ford will be handed over to Stellantis, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations.

The Ford agreement includes 25 percent general wage increases over the next 4 1/2 years for top assembly plant workers, with 11 percent coming after the deal is ratified. Workers will also receive wages commensurate with the cost of living, increasing wages by more than 30 percent, with top assembly plant workers earning more than $40 an hour. At Stellantis, top-level employees now earn about $31 an hour.

Like the Ford contract, the Stellantis deal runs through April 30, 2028.

The deal includes a new vehicle for a shuttered factory in Belvidere, Illinois, which the company had planned to close.

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, which has been on strike since September, said he expected workers to ratify the agreement due to a more than 30 percent wage increase and a larger raise immediately. Will vote for. ,

“Eleven percent is right on the hood,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned this is a historic agreement.”

Some union members are complaining that Fenn promised a 40 percent raise, the same amount given to company CEOs, but Baumhower said that was an early bid from UAW President Shawn Fenn.

He said, “For anyone who knows anything about negotiations, you always start from a much higher altitude than you think is realistic to achieve.”

Talks were underway with General Motors on Saturday in an effort to reach a similar agreement. More than 14,000 GM workers are on strike at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

The union launched a targeted strike against the three automakers on September 15 after their contracts with the companies expired.

The union and Stellantis held intense negotiations on Thursday, the day after the Ford deal was announced, and the agreement was finalized on Saturday.

UAW workers began their targeted strikes with one assembly plant at each company. On September 22, the strike was expanded to include 38 GM and Stellantis parts warehouses. The following week Ford and GM assembly plants were attacked, and then the union struck hard at Ford, destroying the company’s largest and most profitable factory, the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

At the peak, about 46,000 workers were on strike against the three companies, about one-third of the 146,000 union members in the Detroit Three. Automakers laid off several thousand people as parts shortages in their manufacturing systems increased.

Under the Ford deal, workers with pensions would also see smaller increases when they retire, and those hired after 2007 with 401(k) plans would get larger increases. For the first time, unions will have the right to go on strike over the company’s plans to close factories. Temporary workers will also get big pay increases, and Ford has agreed to reduce the time it takes for new hires to reach the top of the pay scale to three years.

Other union leaders pursuing more aggressive bargaining strategies in recent months have also secured wage increases and other benefits for their members. Last month, the union representing Hollywood writers called off a nearly five-month strike after winning some victories over compensation, employment tenure and other areas. This summer, the Teamsters also won new wage increases and benefits for unionized UPS workers after threatening a nationwide strike at the delivery company.

Source: www.politico.com