Autopsy pending in actor Matthew Perry’s death case

“Friends” star Matthew Perry’s body is now at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy, according to that agency’s online records.

A law enforcement source told CNN that no foul play is suspected, however, the incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told CNN that a 911 call for a water rescue emergency came in at 4:07 p.m. Saturday. The LAPD responded at 4:10 p.m. and shortly afterward described the call as a death investigation.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his hot tub, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources.

No information regarding the cause of death has yet been entered into the coroner’s online form. A full autopsy and toxicology report usually takes several weeks.

Perry’s parents, John Bennett Perry and Susan Morrison, along with his stepfather, “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison, were seen arriving at the actor’s home Saturday night amid a police response.

On Sunday, Perry’s family released a statement to People magazine, saying they were “heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

“As both an actor and friend, Matthew brought great joy to the world,” the statement said. “You all mean so much to him and we appreciate your tremendous love.”

an open book

Perry was candid about his struggles.

He spoke openly about his dedication to addiction recovery and helping others in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” which he released in November 2022.

“The best thing about me, barring anyone, is that if someone comes to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say ‘yes’ and follow through with it,” he said while appearing on the “Q with Tom Power” podcast last year to discuss his book.

Perry further said that he wanted to be remembered as “a man who lived well, loved well, was a seeker” and “his paramount thing was that he helped people.” Want to do.”

“That’s what I want,” he said.

Perry struggled with drug addiction at the height of his career on “Friends” and said during interviews that because of this, he was unable to watch the show.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc co-starred with Perry in “Friends,” which ran from 1994 to 2004.

The actors have not yet commented on Perry’s death.

On Sunday, “Friends” co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright released a statement to CNN, saying they were “shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Matthew.”

“It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have him a part of our lives,” their statement said. “He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role his own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him play Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

The statement said: “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the dazzling intelligence he brought to every moment – ​​not only in his work, but in life. He was always the funniest guy in the room. More than that, he had the sweetest, giving and most selfless heart… This is really where our hearts are broken.”

