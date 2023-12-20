Autonomous Trucking 2023: Leaders Emerge Amidst Exit and Entry

Three autonomous trucking startups left the scene in 2023 and three emerged as leaders. (Photo: Aurora Innovation)

The turmoil in autonomous trucking is in full force in 2023, with three leaders targeting commercial routes without humans in the cab and some late entry on the periphery.

Embark Trucks became the first trucking giant to collapse in March, laying off 70% of its San Francisco-based workforce and saying an emotional goodbye to co-founder Alex Rodriguez.

When Embark went public in November 2021 through a special purpose acquisition merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., Rodriguez and mid-20s co-founder and college friend Brandon Mok made millions.

“I am sorry that Brandon and I were not able to find a way forward,” Rodriguez wrote in an email to employees. “You are an amazing team and working with all of you has been the highlight of my life.”

Embark spent most of the $314 million it received in its SPAC. Investors redeemed $300 million in shares at the last minute, depriving Embark of additional working capital. Embark had no manufacturing partners, marketing its robotic driver systems as OEM-agnostic add-ons.

Venture capitalists and investors who loved the promise of autonomous technology when borrowing was cheap turned their attention back to profits when the cost of money rose rapidly. Embark’s financial prospects diminished after a 1-for-20 reverse stock split in August 2022. The company’s share price dropped below $1, causing it to face delisting from Nasdaq.

With no one coming forward to lend money to Embark, the company considered liquidation before selling itself in May to Applied Intuition, an autonomous simulation business, for $71 million in cash.

Waymo chooses robotaxis over trucking

As Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. looked for ways to cut costs, its “other bets” found themselves vulnerable. Waymo Via, the commercial trucking arm of ride-hailing company Waymo, has repeatedly found itself in controversy. The layoffs that began in March ended with the trucking startup practically shutting down in July, while work on robotaxi programs continued in several cities.

But Waymo’s relationship with market leader Daimler Trucks led it to proceed with caution. Waymo continues to work on a redundant chassis for the Freightliner Cascadia that includes mechanical backup for key systems such as steering, braking, and low-voltage power.

Waymo left open the possibility of returning to the trucking sector, but all projects except Daimler were postponed.

It’s unclear how much Waymo is working with Daimler. Daimler’s independent subsidiary, Torq Robotics, received a test version of the redundant chassis in November. It plans to introduce driverless commercial trucking in 2027.

Tusimple looks east

Perhaps the most unexpected departure in the autonomous shakeout was that of TuSimple, which had been acknowledged as a leader by the time of its 80-mile driver-out pilot in December 2021. This may be the last good thing to happen to the San Diego-based startup with separate operations in China.

It laid off 25% of its US workforce a year ago ahead of a second round of cuts in May, just weeks after TuSimple celebrated 10 million miles of supervised autonomous driving in the US, following a late-stage “strategic Review” was started. June, when TuSimple said it may leave the US market to focus on China and Japan.

In early December, TuSimple pulled the plug, leaving enough US employees to shut down operations in the first quarter of 2024. TuSimple’s financial position remains strong: the company had $776.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the year. third quarter.

The inspiration for the focus on China may have come from co-founder Mo Chen, who has businesses there. He also controls 59% of TuSimple’s voting stock. TuSimple moved away from US operations following a December 2022 breakup with Navistar International after a two-and-a-half-year manufacturing partnership and reversing plans to sell or close China operations. Actually, the company has intensified autonomous testing in China and Japan.

Clearout makes Aurora Innovation a defined leader

The exits of Embark, Waymo Via, and TuSimple left Aurora Innovation, raising over $800 million in new capital, and handing the leadership reins to privately held Kodiak Robotics. The two plan to commercialize driverless routes in Texas by the end of next year.

A spokesperson for the company said in an email to FreightWaves, “At a time when the market remains uncertain, raising such a large sum from some of Wall Street’s most sophisticated investors is a testament to Aurora’s progress and our ability to commercialize autonomous vehicles at scale.” Reflects market confidence in. july.

Aurora has established transfer hubs south of Houston and Dallas, where it runs several hub-to-hub driver-monitored autonomous loads weekly. Under the leadership of OG Chris Urmson as CEO, Aurora has systematically checked off its list of essentials to safely remove the human driver.

Aurora said in April that its system is “feature complete” and all that remains is validation and performance improvements.

The Pittsburgh-based company partners with OEM Packer Inc. and Volvo Group in additional chassis development. They have backup capabilities to run and stop in the event of critical component failure. Trucks also pull over to the side of the road when they encounter a problem, a practice called fallback.

Kodiak Robotics also demonstrates leadership

Kodiaq made headlines throughout the year, first by hiring former USA Truck CEO James Reed as its chief operating officer and de facto advisor to CEO Don Burnett, who was Urmson’s former graduate assistant at Carnegie Mellon University.

Burnett worked for Urmson on the Google self-driving car project that became Waymo before launching the Kodiaq in 2018 with Paz Eshel, who helped build its hydrogen energy business with General Motors earlier this year. Had held a position to do.

Kodiak’s financials are opaque because the Mountain View, California-based startup is private. But it showed a prototype of its Kodiak driver autonomous system on a Ford F-150 pickup truck prototype for the Army at the end of the year. Kodiak received a grant of up to $50 million from the US Department of Defense a year ago to implement its technology in the armed forces.

“Finding applications of technology that can be applied to civilian and commercial use cases as well as military use cases is the future, because that’s where the efficiency is,” Burnett told FreightWaves in early December.

As far as raising more money goes, Burnett is cautiously optimistic.

“The conversation is definitely becoming more positive,” he said. “The whole community is starting to get comfortable. And it’s a speed-driven business. When investors think other investors are ready to jump in, that kind of creates a little springboard effect.

Torque Robotics’ well-thought-out approach also looks like a winner

Being an independent subsidiary of Daimler Trucks means Torque Robotics doesn’t have to worry as much about resources. Certainly, CEO Peter von Schmidt needs to be as accountable as he was when he ran global autonomous operations for the German truck maker. He oversaw the March 2019 deal that brought Torque into Daimler’s fold.

Since taking over as CEO in October 2022, Schmidt has driven the discipline that separates a small growth company from one whose scaling plans resemble its parent company. Test routes with safety drivers and engineers cover 1,000 miles from Phoenix to Oklahoma City. CR England and Schneider are the initial partners.

Torque sees commercializing autonomy from the Mexico border to St. Louis in the north as its initial driverless route in 2027. But it is letting Daimler’s loyal customer base decide. Torque’s unique advantage is access to Daimler’s customer base.

What about other people?

If the leadership picture for Level 4 high-autonomy trucking is becoming clear, it’s not complete yet.

Two AI-focused startups – Wabi Innovation and Stack AV – are just getting started.

Wabi partnered with Uber Freight in a 10-year deal to test its Wabi driver system. To be fair, Uber Freight has partnered with several autonomous trucking startups as it seeks to share a rich database of route density, while CEO Lior Ron has said there are 100 companies to try moving freight autonomously. Are in the queue.

Stack is run by former Argo AI autonomous passenger car founders, including Brian Selsky. Its specific plans remain opaque, but the 70 years of combined robotic vehicle experience between its founders suggests the stack could become a force to be reckoned with.

Backed by Japan’s SoftBank with $1 billion — according to a local business development executive in Pittsburgh, where Stack is headquartered — there’s no question the resources. Selsky declined to confirm that figure to FreightWaves.

At the middle mile and in the delivery yard

There’s more to the autonomous trucking landscape than just hauling freight on the highway.

Gatik, another Mountain View startup, continued its dominance of the short-haul middle mile thanks to autonomy, added regular operations for grocery giant Kroger in the Dallas area and signed a three-year contract to Northwest Arkansas-based Tyson Foods in September , which can lead to further progress. Tyson’s expansion into nearly 40 distribution markets.

Unlike Class 8 autonomy, Gatic has practically no competition in driverless delivery routes.

Autonomy also works in the distribution yard. Startup Outrider not only raised $73 million in a Series C round in January, but continues to add features to an autonomous ecosystem focused on safety in driving and positioning driverless yard tractors and trailers.

Outrider’s yard automation solution now understands, anticipates, and interacts with static and dynamic actors in the yard. The updated perception system allows Outrider to achieve critical safety and performance objectives for commercial driverless operations in 2024.

