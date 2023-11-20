Consumer demand for convenient and personalized financial services, advances in artificial intelligence, cost efficiency and risk management, and increased adoption of fintech have driven the growth of the autonomous finance market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, ,autonomous finance market By Solution (Asset Management, Auto Payments, Digital Identity Management Systems, Liquidity Management, Loan Application Processing, and Others), and End User (Banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022- 2032″. According to the report, the global autonomous finance industry generated $15.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to generate $82.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Determinants of Development

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are driving the growth of the autonomous finance market. Furthermore, consumer demand for convenient and personalized financial services, and cost efficiency and risk management are important drivers behind the rapid growth of the autonomous finance market. Furthermore, the increase in adoption of financial technology or fintech is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the autonomous finance market in the coming years as fintech innovations transform the way consumers manage and interact with their finances from mobile banking apps to digital. Has changed till. Payment platform.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2022–2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $15.8 billion Market size in 2032 $82.6 billion CAGR 18.2% Number of pages in report 245 segments covered Solution, end user and region. drivers advances in artificial intelligence Consumer demand for convenient and personalized financial services Cost Efficiency and Risk Management opportunity Increase in FinTech Adoption Compulsion Data privacy and security concerns

Auto payments segment to maintain dominance during forecast period

According to Solutions, the auto payments segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global autonomous finance market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in integration of smart technologies. These technologies enable automated and seamless payment processes. Additionally, the rise of contactless payment methods and mobile apps has made it easier for people to transact, increasing convenience and efficiency. However, due to the need for businesses and individuals to manage their cash flows effectively, the liquidity management segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Banks form segments to maintain their dominance during the forecast period

According to end user, the bank segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost half of the global autonomous finance market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the bank sector is driven by advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, which enable banks to automate complex financial operations, improve efficiency and reduce errors. Furthermore, customer demand for more convenient and personalized financial services has led banks to adopt autonomous systems that can provide tailored recommendations and services in real time. However, the financial institutions segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2032 due to the fact that financial institutions are increasingly digitizing all services including retail offers, payment platforms, and wealth and capital management processes. Additionally, customers are increasingly looking for personalized and convenient financial services, prompting institutions to adopt autonomous systems that can provide tailored solutions in real-time.

North America will maintain its dominance till 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for approximately two-fifths of the global autonomous finance market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the projected period, increasing the adoption Due to artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in the financial sector, the increasing demand for personalized financial services, the need for more efficient and cost-effective financial management and the development of advanced fintech solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to rapid digitalization, huge and diverse consumer base and increased penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players:-

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global autonomous finance market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in various segments. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides quantitative analysis of the dynamics of market segments, current trends, projections, and autonomous finance market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing autonomous finance market opportunity.

The market research is presented with information related to key drivers, constraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the ability of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer networks.

An in-depth analysis of autonomous finance market segmentation helps determine the prevailing autonomous finance market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the current position of market players.

The report includes analysis of regional as well as autonomous finance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Highlights of the Autonomous Finance Market Report

Description of aspects

by solution

by end user

banks

financial institutions

Insurance company

Other

by region

North America (America, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

lamia (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

