Autonomous air-to-air refueling system will radically increase endurance

Airbus Innovation Division is testing its next generation of autonomous systems for air-to-air flight, which could be a revolutionary leap forward for a variety of military and civil aircraft, radically and safely increasing range and endurance. Can expand.

This is an interesting project for several reasons – partly because it is difficult and potentially dangerous to do, and partly because a safe, fully automated refueling process could be a revolutionary step forward in many fields.

If you can easily pick up a bird in flight, you can have airborne surveillance or communications drones that, like low-hanging geosynchronous satellites, can fly in continuous patterns without interruption. You can have unmanned military aerial assets deployed more or less anywhere you can get them fuel, giving you extreme decentralization and operational flexibility.

You can radically increase the effective range of “wingman” style UAVs, turning a single aircraft into a coordinated swarm working together to achieve results. You can conduct military aircraft top-ups in flight in varying weather and visibility conditions that would be too unwise to use today’s manual procedures. And you can save time and resources, because you won’t need to train the highly skilled operators who currently work there – or even the pilots of the acquired aircraft.

Heck, once this problem is solved, perhaps it will become an important step towards the decarbonization of commercial air travel; Hydrogen cannot replace tank range of jet fuel, but range need not remain a constraint if there are a few tankers circling around major transit corridors ready to fill tanks en route.

So the UpNext team is working on a program it calls Auto’Mate that it hopes will become a push-button solution to delivering liquids from one aircraft to another during flight.

The tanker takes autonomous control of the receiver aircraft from several miles away and guides them into position

airbus

The basic concept is that the Auto’Mate system will take control of the receiver aircraft from the tanker when it is several miles away, and “guide it into formation with the tanker aircraft using AI-based relative navigation and cooperative control technologies.”

At this point, with the two aircraft flying together under the control of the same system, the refueling probe can be deployed and secured, fuel transferred, and then handing control back to the pilot. First the two aircraft can be safely separated. Or the autonomous system piloting the receiver aircraft.

In the second flight test of the Auto’Mate system this month, Airbus made cautious progress toward the goal. An A310 MRTT tanker aircraft took control of the three DT-25 drones in flight, and brought them into position, adding two more DT-25s in the exercise as “digital twins”.

From here, the refueling operation was simulated, possibly using digital twins reacting to real-time aerodynamic data from a real drone. The system uses a variety of cameras, high-precision GPS and LiDAR, as well as covert, secure multi-node communication channels and built-in collision avoidance gear.

There’s no word yet on when we’ll see the system complete its first full test with a physical receiver drone – or indeed, where and when the Auto’Mate system might enter service. But it’s a really cool project that could have some potentially big impacts and we look forward to tracking its progress.

Source: Airbus UpNext

Source: newatlas.com