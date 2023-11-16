BURLINGAME, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to relevant market insightsGlobal Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Size Given Importance US$60.8 billion in 2022 hope to move forward US$118.2 billion by 2030 and is projected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 8.7% From 2023 to 2030. The process of remanufacturing automotive parts involves restoring used vehicle components to original specifications. It combines sustainability with cost-efficiency, reduces waste, increases environmental responsibility, and provides a practical alternative to new parts. Technological development and collaboration between OEMs improves the quality as well as market value of these parts.

The global automotive parts remanufacturing market in North America is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The sector is witnessing the presence of major players and availability of well-established automotive aftermarket. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of electric vehicles in the US is providing many growth opportunities in the sector. For example, according to the IEA, in 2021, battery electric vehicle sales in the US are expected to grow from 230,000 in 2020 to 470,000 in 2021. Growth of the global automotive parts market in upcoming developments.

Request a sample copy of this report @

industry Overview

Due to factors such as shortage of raw materials used for manufacturing automotive components, the global automotive parts remanufacturing market is expected to witness huge growth in the projected future; and increased demand for low-cost vehicle replacement parts. However, the market growth may witness hindrances such as lack of awareness about reconditioned automotive parts. Nonetheless, the increasing demand for remanufactured parts is creating many growth opportunities in the global automotive parts remanufacturing market.

Market News/Recent Events

In July 2021, Bosch released 455 auto resellers’ exchange parts. These segments are likely to include an additional 24 million functional vehicles. The company has recently launched new product lines, with the Bosch eXchange alternator being one of them.

In February 2021, Cardone Industries announced the expansion of its manufacturing line of new controller collections, window lift engines and other remanufacturing operations. The company plans to offer an expanded product range to its customers.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2030 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $60.8 billion Market size in 2030 $118.2 billion CAGR 8.7% Number of pages in report 178 segments covered By component type, by vehicle type drivers Global shortage of raw materials required for manufacturing automotive components to boost market growth Growing demand for low-cost vehicle replacement parts to drive market growth Restrictions and Challenges: Lack of awareness regarding reconditioned auto parts may hinder market growth

Buy this entire report (178 pages with charts, tables and figures) here:

Analysts’ views

The global automotive parts remanufacturing market comprises geographical and taxonomical segmentation. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among regions, North America is projected to dominate the global automotive parts remanufacturing market during the forecast period.

competitive landscape

Jasper Engines & Transmissions, Valeo SA, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., ZF TRW, Teamec BVBA, Carwood Group, Maval Manufacturing Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, ATC Drivetrain Inc., Meritor Inc., Genuine Parts Company, Monarch Automotive GmbH , and Budweg Caliper A/S

Detailed segmentation:

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Component Type: Engine and related parts turbocharger egr valve carburetor transmission and related Electrical & Electronics Starters alternator Other wheel and brake related hub assembly master cylinder brake calipers bearings a/c compressor steering fuel system Other

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Vehicle Type: passenger cars lcv HCV off-road vehicles all-terrain vehicle

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, by Geography: North America Europe by country: UK Germany Italy France spain Russia rest of Europe Asia Pacific by country: China India Japan asean Australia South Korea rest of asia pacific Latin America by country: brazil Mexico argentina rest of latin america Middle East and Africa by country: GCC countries israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Find more related trending reports below:

Automobile Liquid Accumulator Market, By Product Type (Portable Automobile Liquid Accumulator, Stationary Automobile Liquid Accumulator), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fitness Centers & Gyms, Homecare Settings, Other Healthcare Facilities), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, offline retailers), direct sales), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)

Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Application, By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

High Speed ​​Engines Market, By Engine Type (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Hydraulic Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Others), By End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Marine, Oil & Gas, Process Industries, Aviation, Metals Manufacturing, Others), Power Rating Wise (00 kW – 1 MW, 1 MW – 10 MW, 10 MW – 50 MW, 50 MW – 100 MW, 100 MW – 200 MW, Above 200 MW), Speed ​​Wise (1000 RPM – 5000 RPM , 5000 rpm – 10000 rpm, 10000 rpm – 15000 rpm, above 15000 rpm), by geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific)

Live Package Tracking Market, By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Technology (Barcode, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Global Positioning System (GPS), Sensors, Others), By End User Industry (Retail & E-Commerce) . Manufacturing, Health Care, Logistics, Automotive, Others), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

about us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports across diverse domains including Aerospace & Defence, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals & Materials, and virtually all domains and sub-domains under the sun. . We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed to playing a leading role in providing insights across sectors post COVID-19 and will continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Source: www.globenewswire.com