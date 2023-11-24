NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market expected to grow to US$170.65 million Between 2022 and 2027. However, the market growth momentum will further CAGR of 4.65% During the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and LCVs), type (up to 150W and above 150W), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market 2023-2027.

The increasing need to retain drivers is a major factor driving the market growth. The taxi industry has been seriously disrupted by the rapid expansion of e-hailing services. The last person in the customer-facing value chain in this sector is the driver of the vehicle. Therefore, they play an important role in the image building process of a fleet operator. Furthermore, automotive on-board inverters are one of the keys to improving comfort and convenience for taxi drivers and can contribute to driver retention.

The report identifies the following as some of the key players in the automotive on-board power inverter market: Ampek, Bestek, Cobra Electronics Corporation and Escort Inc., Kotek Electronic Industries Co. Ltd., DAS Companies Inc., ERAYAK, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lear Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samlex America Inc., Schumacher Electric Corp., Sensata Technologies Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., and VisIC Technologies Inc.

The automotive on-board power inverter market is fragmented in nature.

The market will grow by 3.92% on an annual basis in 2023.

Automotive OEMs’ increasing focus on efficient power management is a major trend in the market.

The increasing amount of electronic content in modern vehicles has resulted in increased vehicle energy requirements. Therefore, there is a need for effective energy management systems in vehicles.

Additionally, customers are being trained by OEM automobile manufacturers on how to manage their energy requirements for external electronics.

Improper use of power inverters is a significant challenge restraining the growth of the market.

OEMs do not recommend that users switch on the onboard inverter when the vehicle is turned off.

Furthermore, a standard output of 150 W is provided by most integrated inverters. For personal electronic devices, these inverters can be used to their best capacity.

passenger car segment It will account for the major share in market growth during the forecast period. The automotive onboard power inverter market is driven by the increasing penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, which require electricity to be used.

Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market Scope report coverage Description base year 2022 historical period 2017-2021 forecast period 2023-2027 Growth pace and CAGR Accelerate at CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2023-2027 US$170.65 million market structure fragmented Year-on-year growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.92 regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa Market Contribution Performance North America at 59% major countries America, Canada, China, Japan and Germany competitive landscape Leading companies, market positions of companies, competitive strategies and industry risks

