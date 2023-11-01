Automotive digitization drives big growth for chips and design tools

Computational fluid dynamic model of a car Cadence Design System

You’ve probably noticed that cars and trucks have become increasingly tech-centric, and they’ve made great strides in innovation over the past few years. From autonomous driving and other driver-assistance features to sleek infotainment systems and fully electric or hybrid vehicle systems, semiconductor chip reliance in the average consumer or commercial vehicle is skyrocketing. Some industry analyst firms are predicting approximately 13% growth in the automotive market for semiconductors in 2024. Additionally, many chip players have developed platforms referred to as “software-defined vehicles”, where new features and services can be added. At the time of purchase or thereafter, simply by unlocking them through software or uploading new firmware. However, to understand what is driving this technology development trend in the automotive industry, we need to look at the evolution of the modern digital chassis.

The modern digital car is based on a scalable, zonal concept

In their early stages, in-vehicle compute systems were based on purpose-built controls where specific functions were managed by dedicated processors and systems that were interconnected only with each other. However, today, automotive OEMs, traditional chip players and start-ups are all moving towards a zonal concept, where multi-function zone controllers communicate with each other through intelligent gateways over high-speed network backbones, like powerful rolling data centers. Communicate with. These electronic control units and the networks they connect to need to be durable, efficient, and scalable to accommodate a variety of vehicle models and requirements.

I had the chance to sit down with Robert Schweiger of Cadence Design Systems’ Automotive Solutions Group, who gave me a ton of education about this trend and the company’s role in driving these solutions forward, from chip design tools, system modeling, simulation, and more. And even multiphysics analysis for optimal performance, efficiency and safety.

Simulation is important for chip and system design, especially in automotive

Simulation and modeling involve creating a realistic mathematical representation of a physical system. In the context of vehicles, this may include models of the vehicle’s air and fluid dynamics, power train, thermal management systems, or even driver behavior. These models can be used to predict how the vehicle and its systems will behave under different conditions, allowing engineers to optimize the design before building a physical prototype. Cadence offers comprehensive tools for many phases of digital chassis design and development, from custom 3D IC chiplet design and simulation to thermal analysis of ECUs, from their core processors to PCBs and complete systems.

The company also offers IP for various subsystems and system-on-chip interfaces such as PCI Express, multi-protocol SERDS, system memory, and UCIE chiplet IP, all of which are ISO-certified for automotive class designs. Additionally, Cadence provides engineers with simulation and verification IP for in-car high speed 10G Ethernet networks and standard interfaces such as MIPI, which are commonly used for the many cameras and sensors prevalent in today’s modern vehicle applications. Are.

The digital transformation of the car is a huge opportunity to move forward

By now you’ve probably realized the extremely high-tech nature of mainstream cars on the road today and even more so in the future. All of this equates to a significant growth opportunity for automotive chip and system OEMs like Nvidia, Qualcomm, AMD, Intel and others, as well as the big automakers themselves and companies like Cadence, which helps create the frameworks that But digital transformation happens. Automotive industry is being created.

At this point, it’s quite clear that vehicles are evolving at a rapid pace of innovation that we have only seen in the transitional days from the horse and buggy to the combustion engine. Autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance technologies aren’t the only growth areas, although someday it may actually cost more to drive a car yourself because the machine will be so good at it that, statistically speaking, it will be a much safer insurance bet. compared to a human driver. Regardless, almost every aspect of these new vehicle platforms is being re-invented with improved intelligence, innovative features, redundancy, and safety. ADAS with AI and machine vision, infotainment, digital cockpits and functional safety are front and center in this new era of the automotive industry, and semiconductor materials will continue to grow in this new era of the digital car and its ever-expanding capabilities.