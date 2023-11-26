NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is estimated to grow to 248 million usd From 2022 to 2027, increasing CAGR of 6.57%, The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional companies. Some of the leading companies that offer automotive carbon monocoque chassis in the market are Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dallara Group SRL, Dr. Eng. HC F. Porsche AG, Ferrari NV, Horacio Pagani S.p.A., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., McLaren Group Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG, Multimatic Inc., Rimac Automobili, RUF Automobile GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The report provides a complete list of leading companies, their strategies and latest developments. DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE BEFORE BUYING

Company Offers:

Dallara Group Srl: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis for sports cars using carbon composite materials.

Ferrari NV: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis that are lighter than metal, while having much stronger resistance to heat, fatigue and chemical reactions.

Horacio Pagani S.p.A: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis equipped with six-point safety belts and covered with Nomex flame retardant material.

The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis equipped with six-point safety belts and covered with Nomex flame retardant material. For details of companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

According to geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America responsible for 42% Global market growth during the forecast period. High market sales of sports and super sports cars in the US boost the growth of the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market in North America. Furthermore, factors including the strong presence of motor racing events such as the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR racing, Formula 1 races, numerous desert and street racing events are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a free sample report to get more information on the market share and contribution of segments of different regions.

Impressive driver- Joint collaboration between various stakeholders

Joint collaboration between various stakeholders major trends – Increase penetration rates in automotive applications, chassis and body panels

– Increase penetration rates in automotive applications, chassis and body panels major challenges – Problems in increasing production

market segmentation

increase in market share of ICE section significant during the forecast period. Since 1981, the use of carbon monocoque chassis has been increasing in ICE vehicles, especially racing cars. Additionally, there has been an increase in the adoption of fiber materials in hoods, tailgates, axles, and braking systems, among others, which has reduced the cost of carbon fiber materials, thereby boosting its adoption in the monocoque chassis market. Hence, such factors are promoting the growth of this segment which propels the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts provide further insight on market share by segments – view free sample report

Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market Scope report coverage Description historical period 2017-2021 Growth pace and CAGR Accelerate at CAGR of 6.57% Year-on-year growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.01 regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East & Africa major countries America, Japan, China, Germany and Italy

