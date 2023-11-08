NEWARK, Del., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) market value is expected to grow US$64,047.75 million in 2024 US$2,11,710.80 million By 2034. This projected growth is expected to be driven by a steady CAGR 12.7% in the automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) market over the next decade.

The increasing demand for automotive ADAS in compact passenger cars is driving the growth of the market. In developed countries, ownership of luxury vehicles is increasing due to rising disposable income and increasing trend towards materialistic lifestyle. The impact of this trend is also increasing on large and widespread developing economies like India and China. As the luxury car segment is witnessing considerable growth in the global automotive market, the sales of automotive ADAS have seen a rise in adoption for these automobiles.

Auto manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced systems such as night vision systems, road sign recognition systems, and drowsiness monitoring systems, which are driving automotive ADAS sales. As government regulations increase to increase road safety and reduce road accidents, sales of automotive ADAS systems such as adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking systems are also increasing. For example, in historical times, the European Union (EU) required the implementation of adaptive cruise control systems in commercial vehicles. Such regulations are expected to provide attractive opportunities for the automotive ADAS market over the next decade.

“Vehicle electrification is projected to open the door to future development of autonomous ADAS. Increasing investments in autonomous vehicle technology are driving the integration of ADAS into vehicles. “Major players in developed economies are shifting their focus to developing economies as growth avenues are emerging in these countries.” Future Market Insights, Inc. says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President.

Key Findings from the Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Market Report

The United States automotive ADAS market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2034, while the Canada market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.7% through 2034.

In Europe, Germany, Spain and France are expected to register CAGR of 8.8%, 8.5%, 8.4% respectively till 2034.

In Asia Pacific, Japan, China and India are projected to register CAGR of 13.6%, 13.5% and 13% respectively till 2034.

The AEB segment is projected to attain a market share of 56.3% in 2024.

The ultrasonic sensors segment is projected to accumulate a share of 25.1% in 2024.

Key strategies adopted by players operating in the automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) market

The automotive ADAS industry is largely fragmented, with a large number of players competing for greater market share. Players can be seen competing on the basis of performance, price, features, technology and scalability. Players are focusing on their mobility and relationships with vehicle manufacturers and leveraging their expertise in automotive systems integration. Additionally, market participants are developing sophisticated ADAS technologies and focusing on certain niches such as specific vehicle types and specific ADAS features. The increasing importance of ADAS systems in autonomous vehicles is expected to increase its sales.

Leading Provider of Automotive ADAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

mobileeye

Aptiv PLC

Veoneer Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

Valeo SA

Magna International

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Texas Instruments

nvidia corporation

NXP Semiconductor NV

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Intel Corporation

Hitachi

Harman International Industries

Key Developments in the Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Market

Green Car revealed that it is going to equip its entire fleet with ADAS by the end of 2022. Thus, optimizing user convenience.

Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology R&D Co., Ltd. and Continental AG (Continental) came to a joint venture (JV) contract in September 2021. The JV focuses on offering hardware and software integrated solutions for autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems.

In January 2022, Aptiv PLC announced next-generation ADAS for electric and autonomous vehicles, which is expected to cut the cost of software-powered vehicles due to Aptiv’s scalable architecture.

ZF introduced 360° safety system for commercial automotive in January 2022. This system is anticipated to detect hazards from the rear and front and protect the vehicle through a dynamic control system. Currently, the company mainly targets the United States market due to significant demand from commercial fleet operators.

Major Segments in the Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Market

