Automation of everything creates concerns for everyone

Technology is advancing at a very fast pace. The key word of the year is AI, ChatGPT and Duet are now publicly available as features to add to your email account. At the same time, new technological advancements are changing the way we move and behave.

New bus lane cameras automatically ticketing motorists blocking bus lanes California is proposing automatic speed limit cameras on a trial basis in the Bay Area to deter those driving more than 11 mph over the speed limit. Drivers can get tickets automatically.

Technology is impacting how we move and how we behave. Since the advent of smartphones, the ability to record and share images and video has allowed global atrocities to be broadcast internationally; The Arab Spring incident of 2011 comes most clearly to mind. Bodycams protect police officers and the public as they interact, and the introduction of dashcams and cameras built into cars means our built environments are being imaged, scanned and recorded multiple times every day.

In annoying ways, these concepts boggle the imagination on TV shows like black Mirror And remember the 2002 hit film minority Report, But science fiction has become reality. You might remember the Clearview AI scam; As a society we are having difficulty balancing good and bad.

I was recently on a trip to Seville, Spain, and as I looked up at the great cathedral, I saw thousands of spectators, phones in hand, taking photos from every angle, perspective, and direction. And it occurred to me that if all these images were consolidated, you would expect enough detail to build a 3-D reconstruction of the cathedral brick by brick. What an incredible tool this is for protecting historic sites and world heritage sites.

All of these tools are incredible, giving us the ability to automate, digitize, and make our world simpler and safer. This also means that there is very little margin for error. Of the thousands of photographs being taken of the cathedral, several hundred are probably pictures of me – on the back of my head or perhaps on the side of my backpack. The ability to remain invisible does not exist in our society today and will shrink further every day. While states like California have a “right to be forgotten” online, we have to start adjusting to the idea that we will soon have the right to be forgotten offline.

We are beginning to see this most clearly in our children. The federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) started this trend in 2000 to limit what our children can collect and access. So what’s next and where do we go? Will California take the lead on this issue by enacting legislation? Will Google introduce tools that will allow you to blur your face from online images? Our world is rapidly evolving, but concerns about privacy often cause strong reactions. With the rise of AI and deepfakes, concerns will only grow until we are left with a new privacy breach to deal with. Where do you stand in the fight for the “right to blur”?

