Automation, algorithms and the need for optimization: How AI is reshaping the world of work

In this episode of The Real Economy, we’re asking what AI means for the world of work. Can it make those difficult and difficult tasks easier, or is it really working for you? And if you’re not in the firing line yet, could you be working next to a bot soon?

Right now, there is a lot of discussion going on globally about Artificial Intelligence. On Friday 8 December, member states and the European Parliament reached an initial agreement on the AI ​​Act, the world’s first attempt to regulate the rapidly evolving technology in a comprehensive, ethics-based way.

The EU’s move to legislate on AI technology comes at a time of rapid change in the workplace. In a recent report, nearly 75% of firms questioned said they planned to adopt AI-powered systems by 2027.

How is AI-powered technology revolutionizing jobs in the Netherlands?

Dutch supermarket Picnic is attempting to revolutionize the online grocery sector. Highly automated centers, like Picnic in Utrecht, are packed with lots of AI technology.

The firm says this enables it to deliver fresher, faster and cheaper food – a clear edge in a highly competitive industry.

Additionally, Picnic says the adoption of AI has created many skilled new jobs in areas such as data analysis, for example, while removing much of the hard work done by workers in its distribution and fulfillment centers.

“AI creates an opportunity for many people that there are new jobs that don’t exist currently that they can do in the future,” said Daniel Gaebler, Picnic’s chief technology officer. “It’s about creative work, but technology also takes over repetitive tasks and hard work.”

Picnic says its technology and business model make it more sustainable. The supermarket already offers free delivery of fully electric vehicles. However data-driven analytics to reduce food and packaging waste is also central to its operations.

Daniel Gabler said, “A service like Picnic can operate in a very sustainable way, but this is a step forward where we are not only with good forecasts, making our service, our operations sustainable, but also our suppliers. Making it sustainable.”

,they keep an eye on everything‘: The rise of AI and job insecurity

When used well, AI offers potentially huge benefits. But what happens when technology begins to invade our every moment?

Joseph Scull is a bicycle courier for the leading on-demand delivery service in Amsterdam. He says that he is fed up of being constantly monitored by the company during his shift.

“They keep an eye on everything we are doing at work,” he told Real Economy. “If we stop somewhere for five minutes they might look and they might ask questions about why you’re taking so much time when you’ve just got to do what you’re supposed to do at work.”

Dutch unions agree that more efforts should be made to dominate delivery firms, particularly the use of AI algorithms to improve productivity.

“As a union for workers we see a lot of problems,” revealed Frank Van Bennekom, union official at FNV Young & United.

“The wages are low. There is no protection and no security. For example, in some cases, if a rider does not deliver at a certain time the bonus is being taken away. This creates a really unsafe situation. .And this, I think, should be made illegal by law.”

One concern is that AI will lead to more precarious work, not less, in the so-called gig economy, and that using AI-powered algorithmic management tools will reduce job quality.

“I want to feel that I can go to the toilet, eat some food, change my clothes when they get wet sometimes because of the terrible weather. And I want to feel that I will not be punished for that,” Joseph Scull said.

How will the EU protect workers’ rights when it comes to AI?

Experts and policymakers met at the EU Social Forum in Brussels this year to discuss how to reap the benefits of AI while ensuring fairness, inclusion and security at work, among other important topics.

“What is important is that we do not hinder this technological change, but that we make sure that we are identifying the necessary measures to protect workers,” European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmidt told Euronews. “

“The first important directive we are working on is the protection of platform workers as they are directly affected by algorithmic management. We are now pushing very hard for the adoption of this directive, which on the one hand protects workers in the context Guaranteeing algorithmic management, but also protecting them in terms of social rights, social security rights, health, etc.”

In addition to its Platform Directive, the EU is finalizing its AI Act which seeks to create the world’s first rulebook for such technology.

Those working on better global regulation say there is an urgent need for good governance of AI.

“What we’re seeing right now is that AI looks like a car with no brakes and no seatbelts being driven by someone without a driver’s license,” said Virginia Dignam, a member of the United Nations Advisory Board on Artificial Intelligence.

“If we leave things as they are now, I fear the benefits will go to those who are already benefiting from AI – big tech and the multi-millionaires of this world.”

“We believe the key is to put humans in charge,” said Beat Andries, Regional Director (Europe and Central Asia) of the International Labor Organization (ILO). , and discussed the impact of AI in the workplace.”

‘Lifelong learning mindset’: reskilling and upgrading Europe’s workforce

Another top topic was training and improving digital skills. In future they will be required in 90 percent of jobs. Right now, more than a third of the EU’s labor force lacks what is currently needed.

Christopher Pissarides, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at the London School of Economics, says workers should try to adapt.

He told Euronews, “They should try to find out what’s going on in their company. And figure out how they can train themselves towards the new technology, work with it and They will feel more satisfied.”

“We have to create a real mindset of lifelong learning, people have to know that they have to be retrained, they have to be reskilled, they have to be upgraded, not just with the risk that they will lose that job , but also with the guarantee that they will find them another job,” said Nicholas Schmidt.

“I am not a technological pessimist,” Schmidt concluded, “Thanks to technology we can have a better world. We can create better work organizations, removing repetitive or tedious work from people. But “It means we have to take control. It’s not about predicting the future or being afraid about the future. It’s ultimately about shaping the future. That’s what we have to do.”

Source