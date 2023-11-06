FORT COLLINS, Colorado, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Datahorizon Research, the automated storage and retrieval systems market was valued at US$9.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$20.4 billion by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 8.4%.

ASRS is an automated inventory management system that automates the storage, moving, and retrieval of materials in warehouses. It is vital in ensuring error-free and fast operations, making it an essential component in large warehouses. ASRS are widely used in various sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, cold storage, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce to meet continuous production demands and ensure smooth operations of the company.

ASRS system Is a specialized storage and storage solution that replaces manual tracking and retrieval methods. It uses hardware and software equipment to quickly and accurately locate specified materials. The system is customizable with warehouse management or manufacturing execution software. It automatically updates its database whenever an inventory item is added or removed and sends updates to the integrated devices. The system efficiently stores finished and work-in-process components, provides easy access to needed items, and manages the return and replenishment process.

Efficient space utilization for inventory storage is in high demand. Advanced robotic services ensure accurate and damage-free retrieval of stored items. The system is integrated with the company’s IT systems for seamless inventory control. Access is limited to authorized personnel, increasing accountability and reducing risks of abuse.

Partition Overview:

global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Is divided into systems, industries and regions. Unit load systems have a significant share in the ASRS market, suitable for storing large and heavy items, saving floor space and working in vertical and narrow storage spaces. E-commerce is a major segment due to the increasing trend of online shopping and the need for adequate storage space.

Highlights of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Report:

The global automated storage and retrieval systems market growth is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% until 2032.

AS/RS systems utilize high-density storage, saving up to 85% space compared to manual shelving, and reducing labor costs by approximately 60%. The benefits of AS/RS are driving its adoption and the demand is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share and is expected to grow due to increasing automation trends and huge growth and investment in key industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceutical and e-commerce.

Some of the key players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., KUKA, Toyota Industries Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Knapp AG, Mecalux, Swisslog, Beumer Group, TGW Logistics Group, Viastor Systems and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Thomas Hibinger will be the new CEO of Viastor Group, replacing Philipp Hahn-Wörnle from January 1, 2024.

Mario Herndl is retiring as Chief Executive Officer of TGW North America at the end of August, to be replaced by Christian Lansteiner, an experienced intralogistics expert.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Segmentation:

By System: Unit Load, Mini Load, Shuttle, Carousel-Based, Vertical Lift Module, Micro Load and Vertical Sequence Systems

By Industry: Manufacturing, Automotive, E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals and others

by region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

