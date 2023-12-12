Dublin, December 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Product (Automated Compound Storage Systems, Automated Liquid Handling Systems, Others), By Sample Type, By End-User, “Forecast by Region and Segment, 2023 – 2030” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global automated sample storage systems market size is expected to reach US$2.12 billion by 2030. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030. In recent years, the application of advanced sample storage devices has increased significantly. Biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and chemical industries, which are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing research activities for novel therapeutic developments, coupled with the many benefits associated with automation, are driving the growth of the industry.

Increasing demand for biobanks for storage of samples is expected to support the growth of the industry. Biobanks play an important role in medical research and drug discovery by storing large amounts of biological samples. Thus, automated sample storage devices are in high demand in biobanks as they ensure proper sample preservation, retrieval, and tracking, which is essential to maintain sample quality and integrity. According to the Journal of Biopreservation and Biobanking, there were more than 143 active biobanks in the UK in 2022. Thus, the increasing number of biobanks is likely to boost the growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for innovative therapeutics due to increasing burden of chronic disorders such as cancer and autoimmune diseases is anticipated to create significant demand for automation-based fluid handlers. According to the CDC, the US recorded more than 1.6 million new cancer cases in 2020, with 602,347 deaths. Thus, high disease burden has created extensive need for research activities and given significant growth impetus to the market.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of automation is motivating manufacturers to introduce new and efficient solutions in the market. Moreover, the presence of a large number of market participants and various developments by them is another potential factor boosting the market. For example, in February 2023, Biosero, Inc. and UltemisLab collaborated to streamline automated sample management workflows. Additionally, in February 2021, Hamilton Company announced that its Hamilton BiOS, an automated specimen storage system, has been selected for the new Health Sciences Research Building II at Emory University.

Automated compound storage systems segment dominates the industry with a revenue share of 48.9% in 2022; The high demand is due to the growing need of end-user industries like pharmaceuticals and food

Compound sampling was the dominant segment in the market for automated sample storage systems in 2022, while biological sampling segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the end-user segment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.6%. High revenue growth is attributed to strong demand for automation in pharmaceutical and biotech companies

North America continues to dominate the global market with a revenue share of 36.74% in 2022. This is a significant contribution due to the large number of biobanks in the region and various strategic initiatives taken by local industry participants.

Growing demand for automation among end users

Increasing demand for bio-banking and compound management

technological advancements

High cost of automated sample storage system equipment

Strict government policies and rules

Report Attribute Description number of pages 180 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $914.1 million Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $2120 million compound annual growth rate 11.2% Area covered global

