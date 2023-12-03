Automakers win with updated EV tax credit guidance in US

The White House released new guidelines on federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credits this week, including a major exemption that is considered a win for many automakers as it attempts to set up battery production operations in the US. Provides additional time to switch companies. Domestic Minerals.

The U.S. Treasury announced new tax credit guidance on Friday, and General Motors and some other automotive groups have reacted to the news (via reuters, Notably, the guidance includes some relief from strict rules around battery mineral sourcing, as the Biden administration has been considering plans to enact changes for the past several days.

Although the updated guidance is strict overall and is intended to help diversify the U.S. battery supply chain away from China and other sources, it also includes a temporary relaxation of rules that limit the use of critical battery materials from China and other countries. Will block incentives for vehicles. Are considered “foreign entities of concern” (FEOC).

Under the guidance, FEOC rules for finished batteries will take effect in 2024, while the limits will not apply to critical minerals used in batteries until 2025. According to the U.S. Treasury, exempt minerals represent less than 2 percent. Value of important battery minerals.

The Energy Department said companies will be considered FEOCs if they are owned or controlled by a designated foreign government, and also if the entity in question holds 25 percent or more of the entity’s board seats, equity or voting rights. They will be considered ineligible. , These countries include North Korea, China, Russia and Iran.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing most automakers in the US, called the decision to exempt trace materials for the next two years “important and well-advised”, noting that the originally proposed Many more vehicles would have been disqualified under the rules. ,

The new rules are expected to significantly limit the number of EVs eligible for the credit, and it immediately disqualifies any vehicle that was not assembled in the US.

Ford is awaiting new guidance to determine whether an upcoming battery plant project in Michigan with Chinese battery maker CATL will allow vehicles produced there to be eligible. Neither the Biden administration nor Ford have commented on the new guidance at the time of writing, so it’s not yet clear whether the Michigan plant will be eligible for the EV tax credit.

GM responded to the updated guidance on Friday, as reported in a separate report reuters,

“Due to GM’s historic investment in the U.S. and efforts to build a more secure and resilient supply chain, we believe GM is well positioned to maintain consumer purchase incentives for many of our EVs through 2024 and beyond,” the automaker said after the release. Is in position.” Updated guidance.

Importantly, the updated tax credit rules will let EV buyers get quicker access to their rebates, rather than the current model, which requires consumers to wait until tax season.

