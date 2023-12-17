BEIJING (AP) — Nissan Motor Co. is expanding its research ties with a major Chinese university as it and other foreign car companies try to gain market share in the crucial Chinese market.

The Japanese automaker announced on Sunday that it will launch joint research with Tsinghua University next year to reach Generation Z – defined for this project as people born between 1995 and 2009 – and battery On social responsibility of vehicle manufacturers in recycling, charging stations and other electric vehicle-related issues.

The electric vehicle boom in China has hit major auto companies hard, giving rise to new Chinese competitors who have gained domestic market share and are now entering Southeast Asia, Europe and other overseas markets . Nissan sales in China fell 34% from a year earlier in the six months from April to September.

“Market conditions in China have become extremely difficult,” Masashi Matsuyama, head of Nissan’s China investment company, said at a news conference in Beijing.

Nissan plans to develop 10 more new-energy vehicles for the Chinese market, four under its own brand by 2026 and another six for Chinese joint venture partners. The company aims to launch the first Nissan-branded model in the second half of next year.

The automaker is expanding its electric vehicle offerings in other markets as well. Nissan, which has an alliance with French automaker Renault SA, announced last month that it would repurpose a factory in Great Britain to make electric versions of two of its best-selling vehicles.

China’s electric vehicles have become a trade issue for the European Union, which has launched an investigation into Chinese government subsidies to determine whether they have given China-based manufacturers an unfair competitive advantage.

Nissan and Tsinghua University have been research partners for many years. They established a joint center in 2016 to study electric vehicles and autonomous driving for the Chinese market.

Source: apnews.com