Auto Workers Union announces temporary agreement with Stellantis to end strike

The United Auto Workers union and Stellantis say they have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, leaving General Motors the only company among the Big Three automakers without a contract with the union.

The deal, which still has to be approved by members, follows a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio and parts warehouses across the country.

“Once again, we have achieved what just a few weeks ago we were told was impossible,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said in a written statement. “At Stellantis in particular, we have not only secured a record contract, but we have also begun to turn the tide of the war against the American working class.”

The temporary agreement is in line with the four-and-a-half-year agreement reached Wednesday between the union and Ford, sources previously told CNBC.

Employees will return to work while the agreement goes through the ratification process, the UAW said in a statement Saturday.

“We are excited to welcome our 43,000 employees back to work and resume operations to serve our customers and position Stellantis at the forefront of innovation,” Mark Stewart, COO of Stellantis North America, said in a written statement. We look forward to executing our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.” Saturday.

“Given the progress we have made, we are disappointed by the UAW’s actions,” GM said in a statement Saturday night.

“We continue to bargain in good faith with the UAW and our goal is to reach an agreement as quickly as possible,” the GM said.

The United Auto Workers displayed strike signs on Monday at the Stellantis Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Paul Sansya/AP

Nearly 40,000 UAW members have gone on strike since their last contracts with GM, Ford and Stellantis expired on Sept. 15. They closed dozens of factories on Tuesday, including GM’s full-size truck plant in Arlington, Texas.

UAW President Sean Fenn said in a video statement Wednesday that the move is part of a move to bring negotiations to a final goal.

According to the UAW, the deal includes a 25% increase in base pay by April 2028, and the starting wage will rise to more than $30 an hour.

According to the union, both the Ford and Stellantis deals include the right to strike if the plant is closed.

“The agreement restores key benefits lost during the Great Recession, including cost-of-living allowances and three years of wage progression, as well as eliminating divisive wage levels across the union,” the UAW said in a statement.

The agreement will need to be approved by UAW members before it becomes binding, and that process will take time. On Wednesday night, Fenn said a national committee would meet on Sunday to review the Ford deal. Local groups will then review it and then members will vote on the proposed contract.

Still, the proposal means Ford workers will leave the strike and return to work soon.

The negotiations between the union and Stellantis appeared to be more contentious than those between GM and Ford. Fenn repeatedly criticized Stellantis for what he called excessive profits and CEO pay, and on Friday he said on a livestream that the company was trying to “weaken” the union before firing up a series of pages about In he said that this was Stellantis’s proposal. Office trash can.

On Monday, Fain called on workers at Stellantis’ Ram 1500 truck plant to go on strike. The company responded that it was “outraged” by the move.

