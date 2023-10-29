Auto workers, Stellantis reach a temporary contract deal that follows the model set by Ford

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set by Ford earlier this week.

UAW President Shawn Fenn confirms the agreement In a video appearance Saturday evening and said the company’s 43,000 members still had to vote on it.

About 14,000 UAW workers on strike at two Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio and several parts distribution centers across the country were told to end their strike and return to work. The agreement will therefore end a six-week strike by the manufacturer of Jeep and Ram vehicles.

The agreement includes a 25% general wage increase over the next 4 1/2 years for workers at the top assembly plant, with 11% coming after the deal is ratified. Workers will also receive a cost-of-living raise, increasing wages by 33%, with top assembly plant workers earning more than $42 an hour. At Stellantis, top-level employees now earn about $31 an hour.

Like the Ford contract, the Stellantis deal runs through April 30, 2028.

Under the deal, the union said it saved jobs at an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which was about to close, as well as an engine plant in Trenton, Michigan, and a machining factory in Toledo, Ohio.

“We have done the impossible. We have moved mountains. Fenn said, we have reopened a closed assembly plant.

The deal includes a commitment by Stellantis to build a new mid-size truck at its factory in Belvidere, Illinois, which was to be closed. The union said about 1,200 workers would be hired back, plus another 1,000 workers would be added for a new electric vehicle battery plant.

“We’re bringing both combustion vehicle and electric vehicle jobs back to Belvidere,” Fain said.

Rich Boyer, the vice president who led Stellantis negotiations, said the workforce at the Toledo, Ohio, machining plant will be doubled. He said, the union won investment of 19 billion dollars across America

Fain said Stellantis had proposed cutting 5,000 U.S. jobs, but the union strike changed it to adding 5,000 jobs by the end of the contract.

The deal with Stellantis only leaves General Motors without a contract with the union. On Saturday night, the union, apparently under pressure to gain leverage and secure a deal, began a walkout at GM’s facilities in Spring Hill, Tennessee, two people with knowledge of the strike told The Associated Press. The people did not want to be identified as they are not authorized to speak publicly about the strike.

The Stellantis agreement more than quadruples the gains made in the 2019 contract with the UAW, the UAW said in a statement. By April of 2028, the base wage of a top-level assembly plant worker will have increased by more than all the increases in the past 22 years.

The union said starting wages for new hires will increase by 67%, including cost-of-living adjustments of more than $30 an hour. Temporary workers will receive a raise of more than 165%, while workers at parts centers will receive an immediate increase of 76% once the contract is ratified.

Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to reach the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said.

The union also won the right to strike over the plant closing at Stellantis and could strike if the company doesn’t meet product and investment commitments, Fain said.

Democratic U.S. Representative Bill Foster, who represents Belvidere in Congress, said he has received indications that electric vehicles will be produced at the site. Stellantis closed the plant indefinitely in the spring.

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, which has been on strike since September, said he expected workers to ratify the agreement due to a more than 30% wage increase and a larger raise immediately. Will vote for. ,

“Eleven percent is right on the hood,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned this is a historic agreement.”

Some union members are complaining that Fenn promised a 40% raise, in line with the amount given to company CEOs, but Baumhower said that was UAW President Shawn Fenn’s initial bid.

He said, “For anyone who knows anything about negotiations, you always start from a much higher altitude than you think is realistic to achieve.”

Germaine Entwine and other Stellantis workers picketing outside the automaker’s Sterling Heights, Michigan, plant were excited Saturday to hear of a tentative deal.

“Anytime you reach a tentative agreement, it’s a good thing,” said Entwine, 48, of Pontiac, Michigan, who has spent 24 years with the automaker and is team leader in materials at the Sterling Heights plant. “After all, they The number agreed upon was what the UAW wanted.”

DeSean McKinley, 45, of Detroit, said he’s optimistic about a deal even without hearing all the details.

“Through the grapevine, I’ve heard it’s great and it’s really good for all of us, for all the UAW workers,” said McKinley, who spent nine years with Stellantis and worked at the automaker’s Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. A blessing.”

The union and Stellantis held intense talks Thursday before finalizing it Saturday, the day after the Ford deal was announced.

More than 14,000 GM workers are on strike at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri and Tennessee.

The union launched a targeted strike against the three automakers on September 15 after their contracts with the companies expired. At the peak, about 46,000 workers were on strike against the three companies, about one-third of the 146,000 union members in the Detroit Three. Automakers laid off several thousand people as parts shortages in their manufacturing systems increased.

Under the Ford deal, workers with pensions would also see smaller increases when they retire, and those hired after 2007 with 401(k) plans would get larger increases. For the first time, unions will have the right to go on strike over the company’s plans to close factories. Temporary workers will also get big pay increases, and Ford has agreed to reduce the time it takes for new hires to reach the top of the pay scale to three years.

Other union leaders pursuing more aggressive bargaining strategies in recent months have also secured wage increases and other benefits for their members. Last month, the union representing Hollywood writers called off a nearly five-month strike after winning some victories over compensation, employment tenure and other areas. This summer, the Teamsters also won new wage increases and benefits for unionized UPS workers after threatening a nationwide strike at the delivery company.

Outside the Sterling Heights plant, the strikers’ enthusiasm was at an all-time high. Some said they were waiting for the ratification vote on the deal and getting back to work.

“The temporary agreement is excellent,” said Anthony Collier, 54, of Sterling Heights, Michigan. “We’ve heard it’s going to be at least on par with Ford, so we believe there will be a lot of people eager to sign on. Most of us had to dip into savings, take loans. “Everyone knows the economy has got on top of all of us, so it’s a little tough to be on strike.”

AP Business Writer Halleluia Hedero contributed to this report from Jersey City, New Jersey. AP staff writer Corey Williams contributed from Sterling Heights, Michigan.

