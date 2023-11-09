Auto Trader leads FTSE 100 as sales and profits rise in first half

Photography/Avalon/Getty Images getty images

The auto business was the Auto Trader FTSE 100’s biggest gainer on Thursday after the release of strong first-half trading data.

At 684.8p, ​​the Auto Trader share price was 7.8% higher on the day.

The company’s revenue rose 12% to £280.5 million in the six months to September, with sales at its core Auto Trader division rising 9% to £259.4 million during the period.

At Autorama – the US vehicle leasing unit it acquired in 2022 – turnover rose 82% year on year to £21.1 million.

The business said “the used car market remains resilient,” adding that vehicles advertised on its UK online platform are selling faster than before the pandemic.

It said “buyer volume on Auto Trader is at record levels, supported by stable consumer sentiment towards car buying and the continued availability of finance.”

It said supply issues had also eased due to the improving new car market, while noting that prices for pre-owned vehicles remained “strong”.

Auto Trader’s operating profit rose 10% to £184.9 million, but Autorama’s operating loss increased 40% to £5.6 million. The company also booked costs worth £14.7m related to the purchase of its US unit.

At group level, operating profit increased 10% year on year to £164.6 million. It increased its half-yearly dividend by 14% year on year to 3.2p per share.

#1 player

Auto Trader is benefiting from the boom in the used car market in the UK. According to the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, sales of pre-owned vehicles rose 4.1% during the second quarter of 2023.

Auto Trader is a major player when it comes to advertising used automobiles. Over 75% of all minutes spent on automotive classified sites between April and September were spent on Auto Trader. This was in line with the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company’s average revenue per retailer rose 12% in the first half. Auto Trader attributed this to “continued adoption of our additional products and services and a successful annual pricing and product program in April 2023.”

“Starting Strong”

Chief executive Nathan Coe said “It’s been a strong start to the year, with more buyers spending more time and completing their car buying journey on Auto Trader.”

“We are working in partnership with a record number of retailers and manufacturers who are turning to our platform as the most effective and efficient way to buy, price and sell their vehicles,” he said.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects “another good year of retailer revenue growth,” a key segment for its Auto Trader division.

It added that “other smaller revenue areas within the core Auto Trader business are likely to see mid-single to low double-digit growth.” Operating profit margin in the main unit is expected to be in line with the 71% achieved during the first half.