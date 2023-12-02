Auto industry sees membership fees as future billion-dollar revenue source

los angeles -Jason Lu’s 2020 Volvo XC90 has state-of-the-art remote features, like the ability to start and stop the engine and unlock and lock the car from an app on your smart phone.

But if he wants to continue using those features after the free trial, it will cost $200 per year.

“It’s a little disappointing,” Lu told CBS News.

Subscription is increasing rapidly in the auto industry. For some Toyota vehicles, the remote start option comes at a cost of $8 per month after the end of the free trial, while BMW charges $20 per month for advanced cruise control on some vehicles.

While Ford offers a hands-free driving “BlueCruise” assisted cruise control option for some of its vehicles, including the all-electric F-150 Lightning, are drivers willing to pay $75 per month for it?

Edmunds editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver says automakers are counting on the new revenue stream to pay for the costly transition to electric cars.

“So if your car payment was $600 a month, it’s now $675,” Weaver said.

General Motors projects membership fees to bring in $25 billion per year by 2030. For context, Netflix’s overall revenue for fiscal year 2023 was $32.74 billion.

“Part of me says, ‘Well, you’ve already bought the hardware… so let me use it,’” Weaver said.

Global consulting firm Alix Partners found that more than 60% of consumers are willing to consider subscribing to enhanced security and convenience features as long as they don’t feel like they’re being charged for something they don’t need. He has already paid.

“A lot of people in the auto industry certainly use Apple as the shining light on the hill,” said Mark Wakefield, CEO of Alix Partners.

“The car should be affordable, as well as this option to subscribe,” Wakefield said.

Weaver proposes another idea for car owners.

“Subscribe to the system, 75 bucks,” Weaver said. “Take your road trip, unsubscribe, and then you won’t be paying for something you’re not actually going to use.”

