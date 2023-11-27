Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autism spectrum disorder treatment market size to reach US$6.94 billion in 2022, and projected to grow US$7.41 billion in 2023 To US$13.14 billion by 2030Exhibit A CAGR of 8.5% In the estimated period.

Increased awareness of autism, particularly among health care professionals, parents, and the public, has made diagnosis possible earlier. Early detection allows for better intervention and treatment, thereby increasing the demand for autism-related treatments, services and medicines, thereby fueling market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report titled “Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market, 2023-2030.”

Major Industry Developments:

May 2023 – Behavioral Innovations introduced a new range of comprehensive autism assessment services for children. The aim of this launch was to enable early diagnosis and intervention for children with ASD.

Request a Free Research Sample PDF:

key takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of ASD is driving the growth of the ASD treatment market, increasing demand for effective treatments, and technological advancements in ASD diagnosis and therapy.

The ASD treatment market is segmented by therapeutic approach, application, and end-user.

Major players in the ASD treatment market are Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Shire Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly & Company, and Roche.

These companies are investing in research and development, new product development and mergers and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

The ASD treatment market is facing some challenges, such as lack of treatment for ASD, limited efficacy of current treatments, and high cost of treatment.

Discover the key players featured in the report:

A major player in the autism spectrum disorder treatment market is HopeBridge, LLC. (US), Success on the Spectrum (US), Center for Autism and Related Disorders, LLC. (US), Behavior Innovations (US), Applied Behavior Consultants, Inc. (US), BlueSprig (Fusion Autism Center) (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), AstraZeneca (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (US).

Scope of Report:

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 8.5% 2030 price projection 13.14 billion US dollars base year 2022 Market size in 2023 7.41 billion US dollars historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 156

Browse full report details:

Drivers and restrictions:

Increasing incidence of autism spectrum disorder To stimulate industry development

The increasing global prevalence of autism spectrum disorders has created an increasing demand for clinical research aimed at developing effective treatments and medications. This, in turn, has led to the creation of more precise treatments, which has significantly contributed to the growth of the market.

However, the absence of solid evidence confirming the effectiveness of the drugs in addressing the symptoms of ASD may be hindering the expansion of the industry to some extent.

Scope and divisions of the report,

by type of treatment

Through communication and behavior therapy Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) speech and language therapy occupational therapy Other

by drug therapy antipsychotic drugs SSRI/antidepressants stimulating sleeping pills Other



by type

autistic disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD)

Other

by geography

North America (by treatment type, type, and country)

Europe (by type of treatment, type and country/sub-region)

Asia Pacific (by treatment type, type and country/sub-region)

Latin America (by type of treatment, type and country/sub-region)

Middle East and Africa (by type of treatment, type and country/sub-region)

Quick Buy – Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Research Report:

Communication and Behavior Therapy This segment is leading due to their proven effectiveness in treating ASD

On the basis of product, the market is divided into communication and behavioral therapy and drug therapy. Communication and behavioral therapy segment to gain the largest market share in 2022. This is due to their proven effectiveness in treating autism spectrum disorder, particularly applied behavior analysis. This effectiveness, coupled with increasing global demand due to shortage of approved drugs, is fueling the expansion of this segment in the market.

autistic disorder This segment will be dominated by the increasing prevalence of ASD

In terms of application, the market is divided into autistic disorder, Asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder and others. The autistic disorder segment accounts for the largest share due to the increasing incidence of this type of disease.

On the basis of geography, the autism spectrum disorder treatment market has been studied in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors favoring the growth of the industry in the coming years. The report provides information on the latest market trends and highlights key industry developments. Other aspects of the report include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America to emerge as key region due to rising autism prevalence

North America has gained a dominant position by garnering the largest share in the autism spectrum disorder treatment market. The increasing incidence of autism disorders in the US has increased the demand for treatments and therapies, strengthening the market leadership of the region.

Europe commands the second largest share in the global market due to lack of approved drugs to treat ASD. This unique situation increases the base of patients seeking treatment, which acts as a catalyst for market growth.

Ask for Customization:

competitive landscape:

Major companies take important steps to increase their market presence

Major industry players in the autism spectrum disorder treatment market are focusing on adopting strategic deals to strengthen their position. These include merger agreements, new product launches, acquisitions and partnerships.

frequently Asked question

How big is the autism spectrum disorder treatment market?

Autism spectrum disorder treatment market size to reach US$7.41 billion in 2023.

how fast Is Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Growing?

The autism spectrum disorder treatment market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

Related reports:

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Share, trends and forecasts to 2030

Infectious Disease Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth | Global Forecast Report 2030

Intraoperative Imaging Market Size, Share. Global Forecast Report 2030

about us:

Fortune Business Insights™ provides expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We create innovative solutions for our customers, helping them solve challenges unique to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving them a comprehensive overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique blend of concrete insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies with relevant data.

Contact:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner – Mahalunge Road, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

E-mail: [email protected]

autism spectrum disorder treatment market

Source: www.globenewswire.com