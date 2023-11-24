Authorities step up crackdown on online rumors about financial markets

Cybersecurity regulators in China have recently stepped up their efforts to crack down on rumors related to the financial markets and to detain individuals who fabricate information about the market to excite or mislead the public.

The Ministry of Public Security released a case on social media on Wednesday, saying a man surnamed Wang in Sichuan province was detained on charges of editing a screenshot of a news report to spread rumors about the securities market. Has gone.

Wang was accused of spreading misinformation that “China is banning margin trading” by altering a screenshot of a news agency Reuters page on X, formerly Twitter. The fabricated screenshots were circulated on various domestic websites, forums and social media platforms, police said.

After noticing the misinformation, the Cyberspace Police Department tracked down Wang and found that he had done so “because of his own speculations” and that, according to the police, he had “seeked excitement” in spreading the misinformation. Wang was caught in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

Police said Wang’s actions “seriously disrupted the smooth operation of the securities market, misled investors and the public, and harmed the cyberspace environment”, adding that Wang would face penalties in accordance with relevant laws.

In a similar case, an investor in Gansu province was fined 200,000 yuan ($28,000) for changing the keywords of a news report and spreading it online.

The province’s securities regulatory authorities revealed on Monday that the culprit, also surnamed Wang, had replaced the word “iron ore” with “soda ash” in a China News Service report in January in hopes of creating confusion. That market-critical industrial and household chemicals will face more stringent supervision.

Regulators said Wang posted the rumor on a popular financial forum on Jan. 13, but it was removed by the site eight hours after it had been viewed nearly 2,000 times. Regulators said Wang had participated in soda ash futures trades that day and suffered a loss.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top cyberspace regulator, launched a three-month campaign to fight online rumors, in hopes of creating a clearer and healthier cyberspace environment. Cases exposed by online rumors were listed as exemplary cases for the campaign.

Source: www.chinadaily.com.cn