Author Post: Three Pillars: The Why Behind Everything

The three pillars help support how businesses define and project their brand.

Let’s talk about a game-changer: defining your brand.

Why do some businesses crush it while others fail? It’s not just about an inferior product or bad marketing; This is deeper. Most unsuccessful businesses stumble at the starting line because they don’t know what their purpose is.

People always ask me, “How has your construction business survived the chaos, especially during the pandemic?”

Easy. I know my three pillars. These tools, the three pillars, have been extremely important to me and countless other businesses I have trained. It’s a compass for my vision and brand, making it crystal clear to my team. What else? It is very easy for everyone to remember this. I call it the “why” or the “y.”

Soul, Personality and Vision

The three pillars are three powerhouse words – the “why” behind everything. They are the soul, personality and vision of your brand. You involve them in every decision, from hiring to marketing to training. It’s not just for managers; It’s the heartbeat of everyone – customers, employees, everyone.

For my company, Ynot Build, my three pillars are integrity, quality, and experience.

what about yours?

Don’t worry if you’re unsure. This may take a while.

Find your three pillars

Here’s a simple exercise to dig deeper.

Write three words that you think define your brand. What are your values? What is most important to you? What is the appeal of your brand? What do customers and employees feel? Just brainstorm. Ask your team and customers – they may surprise you with amazing information.

Now, drop 1o more words below each word that mean something similar. Check it out:

integrity: Honesty, principles, loyalty, morality, candor, thoughtfulness, honorable, straightforward, reputation, morality. quality: Craftsmanship, Excellence, Standards, Reliability, Value, Dependable, Best, Innovative, Perfection, Longevity. Experience: Trust, Family, Peace, Reality, Partnership, Legacy, Exposure, Satisfaction, Success, Dreams.

Look what’s happening here? These words sound a little different, don’t they? The journey to find out is a journey, and it can take time – weeks, even months.

Don’t rush into this. It is the foundation, the DNA, of your business. The specialty here is gold; The more accurate, the better. These words become your message to the world, attracting the right customers and employees.

Repeat this exercise twice until the three words become the foundation of your brand. They hold on to everything. Can I guarantee that your business will skyrocket? No. But eliminate it, and your odds skyrocket.

Let’s make something epic!

