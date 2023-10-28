Author Post: Do you want to change your life? Stop talking stupid. Start doing smart things.

There are both big and small changes in demand for development and reform.

It sounds like a joke, I know. But you might be surprised how much “stupid stuff” gets involved in companies – including in our day-to-day roles.

This is not objective. People at all levels don’t always understand why they’re doing things, nor what value those things might be creating or destroying. Often these things are started with a noble cause, but even as the environment has changed or business needs have evolved, sometimes the processes don’t change. Yet, these things keep happening because it has become routine.

None of this is intended to comment on People whatever you are doing Material, It’s about the thing itself, which exists only because you, as a leader (or someone like you), asked it to happen. By the way, if you’re thinking there’s nothing being done in your company that needs to be automated indiscriminately for no benefit, you may need to take another look.

To draw attention to some repetitive activities that I felt were outdated, misguided, or generally not creating value, we set aside an entire day for people to ask themselves, ” Why do I do this?” The idea was to make it fun and let the rest of the organization know about what was discovered without judgment. We called it “Groundhog Day” in honor of Bill Murray’s film of the same name, where his character lived for a day until he found it. Correct,

One of the findings that day was a large daily report that was automatically sent from another division to one of our printers, which was no longer being used. Every morning, an associate sitting near the printer would simply throw away the report and refill the paper tray. Groundhog Day intercepted the aide, traced the source of the report (in Kansas), and requested that it no longer be sent. It’s so simple but so symbolic.

You might think that stopping someone from throwing away a piece of paper every day won’t save the company, but the real lesson is about thinking differently and asking questions – Why? Once you’ve proven you’re willing to change the little things, it becomes easier to change the big things successfully.

Growth and improvement bring change – in both big and small things. Don’t underestimate small changes, remove simple, silly things like throwing out extra reports. While we sustain significant personal growth by setting big goals, it is an exercise in recognizing Small Steps Case. Although patience is often associated with larger, difficult goals in life, the continued perseverance and practice of making the best small choices every day also requires a lot of patience, which in turn can lead to a lot of growth.

Want to know what you’re doing that could be considered a “stupid thing”? Go through your personal “Groundhog Day” process. Throughout a normal day, ask yourself at every turn whether this is something you should do or think. Is there a better way to do this? Is this action or thought getting you closer to achieving your goals or becoming the person you want to be?

You will undoubtedly find that you are doing some “stupid things” that you can stop, do better and more efficiently. Which can then free you up to do some “smart things” that you already know you should do but just can’t find the time for. try it!

