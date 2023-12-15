Authentics reports significant growth in 2023, number of customers doubles

Authentix, the new standard in healthcare for listening to the voice of customers at scale, ends 2023 on a high note after building on the momentum of 2022 and enhancing its conversational AI model.

AuthenticX’s year of significant growth began with a $20M Series B funding round to expand the business, fuel sales, and innovate features of its robust Conversational Intelligence platform.

Since January, Authentics has increased its headcount by 27%. The company also appointed industry veteran Eric Prugh as the organization’s first chief product officer, welcomed Todd Pedersen as chief strategist, and created the role of chief evangelist, headed by Leslie Pagel.

In addition to increasing staff, Authentics increased its ARR by nearly 2x and doubled its customer base, primarily comprised of large healthcare enterprises. This expansion resulted in a 400% increase in total users in 2023. Authentics’ growth has led it to Inc. Recognized as No. 349 on The 5000, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

“Our purpose is to shape the next era of listening to customers, one that puts patients and caregivers first and benefits the companies that serve them,” said Amy Brown, CEO of Authentics. “Our healthcare system is complex and confusing to those trying to understand it. Complexity disrupts the patient experience and impacts the bottom line for businesses. The growth we have experienced this year That enables us to serve more healthcare organizations, hear more stories from real customers, pinpoint areas of frustration throughout the customer journey and provide insights to leaders to solve them.”

In 2023, Authentics hosted its inaugural Voice23 Summit, convening healthcare leaders from provider, payer, and life sciences organizations to discuss driving change in the industry through conversation-driven insights. At the event, Authentics also released new data from the fourth edition of its Customer Voice in Healthcare report, which takes an in-depth review of the customer journey and where it is most impacted by conversational AI.

Authentics is committed to offering high-quality, robust conversational intelligence solutions. In 2023, the company enhanced its platform to:

Introduction to Conversation Explorer: Voice of the Customer streamlines analytics and relevant insights into agent performance and process inefficiencies.

Voice of the Customer streamlines analytics and relevant insights into agent performance and process inefficiencies. Enhanced API: Integrates rich customer insights and conversation data into other business systems for integrated insights and decision making.

Integrates rich customer insights and conversation data into other business systems for integrated insights and decision making. Refining the Eddy Effect AI model: Enables users to pinpoint conversational prompts that trigger AI identification of customer friction points.

Enables users to pinpoint conversational prompts that trigger AI identification of customer friction points. Developing new AI models: Security incident and acknowledgment AI models for pharmaceutical compliance and HIPAA-sensitive information verification models for contact centers.

Security incident and acknowledgment AI models for pharmaceutical compliance and HIPAA-sensitive information verification models for contact centers. Prioritizing Platform Optimization: Continuous improvements to transcription, summarization, and UI, including Spanish-to-English translation support.

In addition to the company-wide recognition, two Authentics employees were recognized for individual excellence. Julie Gallina received TechPoint’s Tech 25 award, which honors exceptional and dedicated individuals in the Indianapolis technology community. IBJ honored Kip Zurcher as its CFO of the Year, honoring Indiana’s top financial executives for helping their companies thrive.

Brown said, “One of our basic human desires is to be heard and understood. Our mission is to help foster that understanding throughout the healthcare journey. We look forward to innovation, improvement and Will continue to work.”

