Austria is still strongly opposed to Romania and Bulgaria’s long-coveted Schengen accession, arguing that the passport-free zone needs to become “better” before it can become “bigger”.

The apparent resistance has been well documented over the past few years and was expressed once again on Tuesday morning ahead of the meeting of home affairs ministers in Brussels.

Austria’s Federal Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said, “Schengen should not become bigger but better. I don’t see much progress here yet, so I can’t imagine any changes now.”

In Corner’s view, the number of border control The restrictions that European countries have imposed in recent months are a strong reason to stop further expansion of the Schengen area, which currently includes 27 countries including 23 EU states and more than 423 million citizens.

Under the Schengen Border Code, countries are allowed to set up temporary border controls as a last resort in exceptional circumstances. The governments of Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Italy and Denmark have invoked this provision to cope with the continued increase in migration flows.

In the first ten months of 2023, the E.U. saw Approximately 331,000 irregular border crossings, of which the Central Mediterranean route is responsible for almost half of the incidents. These figures represent the highest level for that period since 2015.

An ally of the Conservative People’s Party (ÖVP), Carner defends a hardline stance on migration expressed the possibility Entering into an agreement with a non-EU country to outsource the processing of asylum applications.

“It is important that the European Commission finally invests heavily in external border security and takes steps to make these external borders more secure,” Carner said. “Ultimately that is what makes a functioning Schengen system.”

The lack of change in Austria’s position forced Spain, holder of the rotating presidency of the EU Council, to amend the agenda of the meeting on domestic affairs. spain said earlier The December 5 assembly will put forward a binding vote on the Schengen applications of Romania and Bulgaria, two countries that have been waiting to join the passport-free zone since they entered the EU in 2007.

But on the face of it, the vote was destined to fail, as it did last year in decemberInstead, the Spanish authorities opted for joint bids and a “play-off situation” on the overall situation in the passport-free zone.

Spain’s Home Affairs Minister Fernando Grande-Marlasca told reporters that his country would continue to “work very hard” on the topic “until the end of our presidency”, a comment that seemed to indicate that there would be some delay on applications. Voting can be done. this month. Although the matter is intrinsically political, it can also be raised by ambassadors in Brussels.

“A strong Europe is a Europe in which Romania and Bulgaria are full members of the Schengen area,” Grande-Marlasca said.

Her Romanian counterpart, Marian-Catalin Predoiu, declined to comment on “speculation” about an extraordinary vote before the end of the year, where Austria could potentially avoid allowing accession. Predoiu said “intense discussions” were underway with Vienna to find a diplomatic solution.

Admitting new members into Schengen requires a unanimous green light and, as Corner said on Tuesday, Austria’s position is unlikely to change any time soon.

The Netherlands is also opposing Bulgaria’s accession on rule-of-law concerns, although this position is considered somewhat more flexible than Austria’s veto. However, the Netherlands is in the midst of the following regime change. Last month’s surprise win The issue of irregular migration dominated the election for Geert Wilders’ far-right party.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said a recent fact-finding mission sent to Bulgaria had brought “really successful” results regarding the country’s preparation to join the passport-free zone.

“I will use this opportunity to tell (ministers) how ready both Romania and Bulgaria are to join Schengen,” Johansson said on Tuesday morning before leaving for the meeting. “I will continue to aim to make this decision already this year.”

