TWE expands further into US markets

Raising $525 million equity for buyout

Facing uncertainty on trade with China

Deal to increase EPS in FY25

Oct 31 (Reuters) – Top Australian winemaker Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX) has agreed to buy U.S. rival DAOU Vineyards for $900 million, increasing its exposure to a market dominated by China. It has been struggling for a long time to dominate amid uncertainty about the halt in exports. ,

Treasury, owner of the Penfolds and Wolf Blass labels, said it is buying the private company based in Paso Robles, California, named after two brothers who founded it, to fill a gap in its luxury offering. , which was defined as bottles retailing for $20 to $40.

The deal builds on the Australian firm’s plans to move its portfolio into advanced markets, where it says demand and margins are higher, but also takes Treasury deeper into a geographic segment that could adjust its product offering. Despite doing so, it has proven difficult.

A decade ago, the Treasury destroyed thousands of bottles of low-priced wines it could not sell in the US after an aggressive expansion. In 2021, as China imposed crippling tariffs, Treasury paid $315 million for California’s Frank Family Vineyards, calling it a luxury brand, but profits from Treasury’s US business declined through June 2023.

“I’m not accountable for the last 20 years. I’m accountable for the last three years,” Treasury CEO Tim Ford, who started the role in 2020, said on an analyst call.

Treasury is moving forward with expansion in the US while it awaits a review of recently announced tariffs by China, which have prevented that country from becoming Treasury’s largest market.

“I don’t understand why we would wait for China,” Ford said on the call.

“If China comes back at the end of this review process, it’s going to open up a new opportunity,” he said.

Trading in Treasury’s shares was halted as the company asked investors to buy $825 million worth of new shares to finance the deal, but analysts expressed caution about the decision given Treasury’s record in the US.

“Investors will be concerned that TWE Americas has been underperforming in recent days,” E&P Capital analyst Philip Kimber said in a client note.

The deal is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2023 and will contribute to earnings before interest and taxes of between $23 million and $25 million in the second half of 2024.

($1 = 1.5699 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney, Peter Hobson in Canberra and Roshni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber Krishna Chandra Elluri, Jamie Freed and Sonali Paul

