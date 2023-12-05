Australia’s trade declines in the third quarter, government spending increases

by wayne cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s current account swung into deficit in the September quarter as prices of some commodity exports fell and locals spent more money abroad, weighing on trade on the overall economy.

Other data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed government spending was surprisingly strong in the quarter, helping to ease the pressure.

Australia’s current account fell to a deficit of 158 million Australian dollars ($104.49 million) in the third quarter. This was down from a surplus of A$7.8 billion in the second quarter and well below forecasts of a surplus of A$3.1 billion.

Falling coal and liquefied natural gas prices led to a decline in exports, while oil imports increased and more Australians traveled abroad.

The ABS said net exports would shrink 0.6 percentage points from gross domestic product (GDP), compared with the forecast of 0.2 percentage points.

This was partially offset by a 1% increase in government spending, which added 0.3 percentage points to GDP. Moreover, a sharp increase in mining inventories in the quarter contributed about 0.9 per cent to growth, indicating some upside risks to GDP.

Third-quarter gross domestic product data is due on Wednesday; The average forecast was for a modest increase of 0.4%, which would cause annual growth to slow to 1.8%, its lowest rate since late 2020, when the pandemic shut down much of the economy.

The resilience of domestic demand is a key reason why the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised interest rates to a 12-year high of 4.35% in November, ending four months of accommodative policy.

The Central Bank will hold its last meeting of this year on Tuesday and it is believed that this time it may wait for more data on inflation and employment.

There is very little possibility of further increase in prices in the market, but there is a 40% chance of it increasing by March.

In a telling barometer of consumption, industry data

It was revealed on Tuesday that sales of new vehicles increased in November and were almost 18% higher than a year earlier. Six of the last seven months have seen record sales, and overall 2023 is set for a record.

Tony Webber, head of industry body FCAI, said: “This is an extraordinary result in what is likely to be an extraordinary year.” “As the challenges of last year’s supply chain disruptions have subsided, consumers have greater access to a wider range of options.”

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sri Navaratnam and Gerry Doyle)

Source