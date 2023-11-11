SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Sunday the security and migration deal signed with Tuvalu shows Australia is a “real, trusted” regional partner as it confronts China in the Pacific. Wants to counter the impact.

Australia on Friday announced security guarantees for the small Pacific island nation to respond to military aggression, protect against climate change and encourage migration.

Australia, an ally of the United States, is working to strengthen its position in the Pacific amid a rising China, having recently upgraded a security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

Wong told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. in relation to the Tuvalu treaty, “It’s about Australia saying to this region and to Tuvalu, we are a real, trusted partner and when we say we are part of the Pacific family, That’s what we mean.”

Asked whether this was linked to China’s activity in the region, Wong said: “We recognize that we live in a more competitive region and we have to work harder to become the partner of choice, we know that.” .

Under the pact announced in the Cook Islands by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Tuvalu counterpart Kausia Ntanoa, Australia will also examine Tuvalu’s security arrangements with other countries.

Albanese called the agreement Australia’s most significant agreement with the Pacific island nation, which “guarantees that, should Tuvalu request any military assistance based on security issues, Australia will be there.”

Tuvalu, which has a population of about 11,000, is one of just 13 countries to maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, as Beijing has stepped up incursions into the Pacific region.

A collection of nine low-lying islands midway between Australia and Hawaii, Tuvalu is one of the countries in the world most at risk from climate change and has long attracted international attention to the issue. (Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by David Gregorio)

