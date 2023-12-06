Australia’s economy slows, consumer spending surprisingly weak

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s economy barely grew in the third quarter as exports declined and households – grappling with rising mortgage payments – were reluctant to spend, suggesting rate hikes may be necessary to curb demand. Was working for.

Marking the eighth consecutive quarter of growth, although its slowest in over a year, real gross domestic product (GDP) is 0.2% higher in July-September than the previous quarter. This was below the forecast of 0.4% and as a result the Reserve Bank of Australia makes the case for no further tightening.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data on Wednesday showed annual gross domestic product growth stood at 2.1%, little changed from the previous quarter.

“Australia’s economy collapsed in the September quarter,” said Andrew Hanlon, an economist at Westpac. He said it was surprising to see how weak consumer spending was during the quarter.

“The headwinds of high inflation, sharply higher interest rates and additional tax obligations are having a significant impact, leading to a sharp decline in real household disposable income.”

In fact, household spending remained stagnant quarter-on-quarter and barely grew for four consecutive quarters, the worst since the global financial crisis.

Mortgage payments rose 28% from a year earlier, the largest increase in nearly 50 years, and the household savings ratio fell to 1.1%, its lowest level since 2007.

The recession is seen as a necessary consequence of monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia to bring inflation back to the 2-3% target range. The inflation rate in October was 4.9%.

The central bank on Tuesday opted to give more time to assess the impact of a massive 425 basis points jump in interest rates since May last year.

Markets are now speculating that the RBA will not need further hikes, given the dovish stance of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in recent weeks and aggressive rate cuts for next year.

“The low level of the savings rate suggests consumers may soon feel the urge to tighten their belts… We stood by our forecast that it (the RBA) will lower interest rates in the second quarter of next year, “Which is earlier than most anticipated.” ,” said Marcel Theliant, a senior economist at Capital Economics.

Net exports declined by 0.6 percentage points from GDP due to falling export prices of some goods.

Productivity – a measure of output per hour worked – rose 0.9% in the quarter after falling in four consecutive quarters. The RBA’s forecast of inflation returning to its 2%-3% target in late 2025 is dependent on productivity growth.

