Australia’s cyber security strategy focuses on protecting small businesses and critical infrastructure

The Australian Federal Government has released the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber ​​Security Strategy with a focus on protecting the country’s most vulnerable citizens and businesses. At first glance, the strategy covers a lot of ground, and the federal government will need to work hard and fast to ensure that at least some of all the proposed actions are implemented before the next major breach occurs.

As previously mentioned, the cyber strategy is based on the idea of ​​six cyber shields to provide an additional layer of protection against cyber threats. These shields aim to build stronger businesses and citizens, secure technology, world-class threat sharing and blocking, protected critical infrastructure, sovereign capabilities and a resilient region and global leadership.

In addition to the $2.3 billion already being spent on cybersecurity, the government has pledged $586.9 million to implement a 7-year strategy. The money will go to the following items:

$290.8 million to provide support for small and medium businesses, raise public awareness, fight cybercrime, disrupt ransomware business models and strengthen the identity security of Australians.

$4.8 million to establish consumer standards for smart devices and software.

$9.4 million to create a threat sharing platform for the health sector.

$143.6 million to strengthen critical infrastructure security and enhance government cybersecurity.

Enhance its sovereign cyber capabilities by investing $8.6 million to “professionalize” the country’s cyber workforce and accelerate its cyber industry.

$129.7 million investment in leadership in regional cooperation, cyber capacity building programs, and cyber governance forums at the international level.

The federal government earlier this week shared an investment of £18.2 million to help small and medium businesses improve their cyber security resilience and response to cyber attacks, which was also part of the strategy.

delivery of strategy

The Australian Cyber ​​Security Strategy covers most, if not all, aspects of cyber security, but there are too many items to focus on and the timelines for delivery of each are unclear.

The 28-page action plan details each action proposed by the strategy and the departments it would involve, but does not say when each is expected to be implemented. It only says that some will start immediately, and the plan will be reviewed every two years.

Source: www.bing.com