Australia’s Albanese to highlight trade on China visit amid warming in ties

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will highlight trade as a cornerstone of stabilizing ties when he makes the first visit to China by an Australian leader in seven years, as badly strained ties return to an even keel. Have arrived, said business leaders.

Albanese, who arrives on Saturday, will attend the opening of China’s top import fair in Shanghai and speak to a large business delegation the next day.

He said he would also raise concerns over rising tensions in the South China Sea when he meets with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.

His government has taken credit for stabilizing relations with Australia’s biggest trading partner since coming to office last year, after China lifted most of the trade blocks imposed in a 2020 diplomatic dispute that sent the price of commodities and Food exports were $20 billion.

Even as Australia has grown closer to security ally the United States, which has agreed to sell Canberra nuclear-powered submarines under the trilateral defense technology partnership, AUKUS, with Britain, and boosted military exercises , Albanese has stressed the importance of better dialogue with Beijing.

“China is the source of our greatest security concern… China is also our greatest partner and we value a productive relationship,” Defense Secretary Richard Marles told reporters in Washington this week.

Albanese said on Tuesday that a quarter of Australia’s export earnings came from China, more than the next three trading partners, the United States, South Korea and Japan.

“Trade as an anchor provides stability and certainty to allow greater engagement while we deal with the uncertain currents and headwinds that exist below,” said David Olson, chair of the Australia China Business Council.

More than 250 Australian companies will exhibit at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, which will be opened by Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, showcasing products that were top sellers in China before trade barriers were imposed – seafood, beef and wine – as well as the iron ore exporters that dominate Australia’s trade with China, Fortescue Metals, Rio Tinto and BHP.

“The Prime Minister’s presence at CIIE and the signal it sends to the Chinese system and business community is likely to lead to a more positive view of Australia as a trading partner,” Olson said.

Warwick Smith, chair of the Business Council of Australia’s Global Partnership Committee, said Albanese would highlight the complementary nature of bilateral trade in a speech before 500 business people on Sunday.

“It is important that the dialogue resumes,” he said.

difficult topic

China has praised the timing of the visit, on the 50th anniversary of the first visit to China by an Australian leader, then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.

But despite the positive tone, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said relations will not return to the levels they were even 15 years ago, when Chinese investment in the economy increased.

Australia has blocked two Chinese investments in rare earth miners this year on national interest grounds, and last week in Washington, Albanese sought to boost US investment in Australia’s minerals sector to reduce dependence on China. .

China’s ambassador, Xiao Qian, said in an Australian newspaper column on Friday that relations were at a “critical juncture of setting off and taking off again”, and called for “more cooperation in traditional sectors such as energy, mining, agriculture, education and tourism.” requested.” ,

Asia Society Australia executive director Richard Maude, a former diplomat who wrote Australia’s 2017 foreign policy white paper, said the list of difficult topics for Australian and Chinese leaders was long.

“China’s efforts to force the Philippines out of the South China Sea and particularly the Second Thomas Shoal must remain high on the agenda, but the Prime Minister must also make clear that any efforts to force unification with Taiwan will be There will be serious consequences,” Maude said.

While the Albany government has placed dialogue at the center of its approach toward China, much of the policy remains the same, he said.

“On the defense front, the Albany government has doubled down on supporting the US in building a web of military deterrence across the Indo-Pacific region. This duality of approach is very clear to China,” he said.

