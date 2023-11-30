by Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s $10.6 billion takeover saga has put the spotlight on the country’s largest pension fund and its rare shareholder activism, which dealmakers said is a ‘king maker’ in corporate deals amid growing pressure on returns. ‘Can inspire colleagues to play their role.

He said the fund’s growing size, $2.5 trillion in assets under management and its increased stake in companies – in addition to its deeper environmental, social and corporate governance scrutiny – is set to give it greater influence in the corporate sector.

AustralianSuper, the country’s largest pension fund with assets worth 300 billion Australian dollars ($199 billion), is blocking a $10.6 billion bid for Origin Energy in a rare and assertive move, saying the consortium of bidders Will “short change” shareholders.

Origin on Thursday rejected a “complex” revised offer by a Brookfield-led consortium to buy the firm, but recommended investors agree to the consortium’s previous bid. AustralianSuper owns more than 17% of Origin.

“They (Australian pension funds) are the king makers now, you can’t treat them as passive investors,” said Garren Cronin, managing director of Sydney-based boutique advisory firm Cadence Advisory.

“In the past they would respond to a favorable board recommendation. That’s not the case … they know they have a lot of influence.”

This is not the first time AustralianSuper has battled with Brookfield, after originally opposing the Canadian fund’s bid for Healthscope in 2019. It later backed Brookfield’s $4.4 billion offer for the private hospital operator.

For bankers already struggling with a major slowdown in deals, the growing influence of super funds in corporate deals could mean a change in the structure of transactions in Australia.

“You can no longer assume that pension funds, or indeed all investors, will follow the board’s recommendations,” said Ben Wong, managing director of advisory firm MA Financial.

“If you are a potential bidder, you would want to get clarity not only from the board but also from the largest shareholders before you make a bid.”

Disputed big-ticket merger-and-acquisition (M&A) transactions in Australia have been rare in the four years since Healthscope, but dealmakers think the number of fights could rise as valuations become a major point of contention in volatile markets. Has happened.

“In markets where there is excessive volatility or a valuation disconnect, it is more likely that buyers will want to be opportunistic and hostile M&A situations will emerge,” said Richard Marks, managing director at advisory firm Luminis Partners.

“During those periods, major shareholders such as super funds are more likely to be forced into situations where they are thrust into the public spotlight and seen as taking on an ‘activist’ or ‘activist’ role.”

While super funds have become more active, a group of mining entrepreneurs such as Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person, has also emerged to scuttle major deals such as Albemarle’s $6.6 billion bid for Liontown Resources.

Data from Dealogic shows $16.4 billion worth of deals have been withdrawn in Australia so far in 2023, forcing bankers and companies to get creative to secure deals.

“It’s natural there will be more activism from super funds; as they get bigger and more sophisticated, you’ll see some very clever structures,” said David Ryan, partner at global law firm DLA Piper.

“You can see super funds increasingly increasing their interest in vehicles and remaining invested in the asset for the long term.”

($1 = 1.5074 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Additional reporting by Ken Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Praveen Menon and Christopher Cushing)

