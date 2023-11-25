Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year revealed

The strongest year yet for the Melburnian contingent at the Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards, as founders from the Victorian capital won 11 of the 21 awards on the night. Dr May Chan and Dr Reuben Sim The dental boutique won the top award for the second year in a row at a glittering ceremony on the Gold Coast.

The achievement of husband-wife duo is equal to the record made in 2020 Fung LamFounder of e-commerce and dropshipping powerhouse New Aim, who coincidentally recently took top honors at the 2023 Ethnic Business Awards.

Cultural diversity has always been par for the course at the Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards, not by design but based entirely on the merit of successful enterprises whose founders are shaping the way business is done in Australia and the world.

The finalists in the 2023 initiative generated revenues of approximately $2 billion and reported profits of $142 million in FY23. This overall profitability for the group comes despite the prevalence of blitzscaling companies that are objectively yet to make losses as they reinvest aggressively to capture market share.

Companies in the 2023 awards have raised $820 million in external capital since their inception, but this funding is highly concentrated and only a quarter belong to the finalists. The remaining three-quarters have funded organically, showing that bootstrapping is alive and well, including Chan and Sim who also won the Health and Medicine category – the third time they have done so.

In contrast, trailblazer Winner – also from Melbourne – turned to the public markets to raise capital earlier this year. For Alexander Jannink, co-founder of AI-powered road safety technology company Accusensus (ASX: ACE), the growth can’t come fast enough as each contract signed by the company hopefully means it’s on the smartphones of drivers in Australia and around the world. There will be fewer deaths due to distraction.

Young Entrepreneurs and Trailblazers of the Year beat out exciting and competitive founders who won the same awards sydney, brisbane And this GhanaAs well as impressive contenders from across the country, from Broome to Hobart, Wangaratta to Perth, Adelaide to Coolum Beach and everything in between.

Jenink also won the technology award, a hotly contested category with finalists including Simply founder Johan Misquita, who was a 2023 Trailblazer in Sydney, as well as Hinny Lo from Pixelforce in Adelaide, James of Gilmour Space on the Gold Coast Gilmour, Aamir Qutub were also included. of Enterprise Monkey in Geelong, and Lachlan Feeney of Labriz in Brisbane.

This is just one example of the incredible talent on display in each section of the awards, not just from a business performance perspective, but also in the creativity of the founders and the missions that drive them.

“I’m excited that the community created through the Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards is growing into a nexus for collaboration between like-minded, visionary peers, sharing moments of celebration as you celebrate your success- Also reflect on the experiences and achievements of others.

“These awards are the culmination of our editorial team’s deeply engaged process and rigorous assessment with entrepreneurs across Australia. We appreciate the time and effort you invest in sharing your stories, and hope that you The recognition you have received will help you move forward to greater horizons.”

Jensen also thanked his fellow judges Dr. Glenn Richards, James Grigg, Robert Hines and Baden Uren and the event’s sponsors. Maserati, gold coast city, Coragio, VentureCrowd And ivvy,

The Gold Coast City is a long standing partner for the awards.

“The Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards bring together our country’s brightest minds,” says Gold Coast Lord Mayor Tom Tate.

“We can all be very proud of these young people who are driving change in their chosen industry sectors, from technology to healthcare, media, hospitality, tourism and more.

“As mayor, I enjoy meeting our young entrepreneurs and I know they will take our city’s hopes and dreams to the national stage. Being a finalist is a huge honor and, in my eyes, when it comes to driving If it brings more economic opportunities for your enterprise, you are already a winner.”

The nominees, finalists and winners taking part in the initiative in 2023 are all in different stages of business, but over the years we have seen how with grit and determination many have been able to rise from humble origins – the boutique origin one Can say – to make a big impact, no matter what their specialty or talent is.

All the winners of the 2023 Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards:

Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr May Chan and Dr Reuben Sim – Dental Boutique

Trailblazer: Alexander Janinck – Accucensus

Arts and Culture: Nicolas Greco, Filippo Palermo, Michael Christidis and Christian Serrao – Untitled Group

Digital Disruptor: Fergus Creese – My Career

Fashion & Design: Argilika Konditis & William Konditis – Babyboo

Finance: Daniel Wessels – Jacaranda Finance

Fitness: Michael Ramsey – Strong Pilates

Food & Drink: Alex Bottomley – Ampersand Projects

Health & Medicine: Dr. May Chan & Dr. Reuben Sim – Dental Boutique

Hospitality & Tourism: Ross Ledingham – Potentia Solutions Leisure

Legal: Dominic Woolrich and Tom Willis – LawPath

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Distribution: Neil Fabry – FAB Industrial Logistics, FAB Bloodstock, FAB Industrial

Marketing: Harry Sanders – StudioHawk

PR, Media & Events: Thomas Fu and Tom McPherson – Motor Culture Australia

Professional Services: Mickey Ahuja – MA Services Group

Property and Construction: Homes by Chris Baptista – CMA

Retail & Services: Argylica Konditis & William Konditis – Babyboo

Expert Services: Luke Tadych – DreamCourts

Startup: Declan Cluver and Blake Thompson (XRecruiter)

Sustainability and Social Responsibility: Razia Ansari – RAIS Industries

Technology: Alexander Janink – AccuSensus

Source: www.businessnewsaustralia.com