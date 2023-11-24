Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards finalists revealed

The Gold Coast will be buzzing tomorrow night as Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards finalists fly in from across the country to celebrate their achievements among their fellow founders who have defied the odds to thrive in a challenging year for the economy and the startup community. Is of.

Following grand celebrations in four major cities, the country’s brightest young business people will gather at The Star Gold Coast for an unforgettable evening that will give them the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers.

Apart from accolades, the night will be about providing young entrepreneurs an opportunity to relax, make new connections, share ideas and reflect on how far they have come by the end of 2023.

With this year’s finalists combined generating revenues of nearly $2 billion with a combined profit of $142 million in fiscal 2013, there is clearly a lot to celebrate.

Camilla Janssen, Founder of the Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards, is excited to see the awards enter their sixth year on a national scale, building on a legacy that began with the first event held on the Gold Coast in 2008.

“Being a founder myself, I understand how challenging it can be to start your own business from scratch. These awards are about coming together to celebrate the obstacles we’ve overcome and inspire each other Can provide support,” Jensen said.

“The connections being made are invaluable, and each finalist should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved. “The enrollment potential for 2023 has been excellent.”

Johnson is one of the judges given the difficult task of choosing this year’s winners. He also worked with fellow judges Dr Glenn Richards, James Grigg, Robert Hines and Baden Uren to adjudicate the highly prestigious Trailblazer Awards and the prestigious Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards, as well as the most controversial categories.

“I would also like to thank our corporate sponsors, without whom this event would not have been possible. Thank you to Maserati, Gold Coast City, Coragio, VentureCrowdAnd IVVY,Jensen said.

Meet the finalists for the 2023 Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards (alphabetically by company name):

Alexander Janink – Accucensus Australia (Melbourne)

Alex Hamz and Nof Hamz – Alamour The Label, Glazori, A&N Boutique (Brisbane)

Alex Bottomley – Ampersand Projects (Melbourne)

Dr Benjamin Courie – Archistar, Snaploader (Sydney)

Rachel Scott, Jarrod Cheshire – Asset Management Associates (Canberra)

Argylica Conditis, William Conditis – Babyboo (Sydney)

Thomas Carlton – Bailey Abbott, Bastion Technology Services (Adelaide)

Mladen Jovanovic – Bindimaps (Sydney)

Steven Fordham – BlackRock Industries, Supply Solutions Group, DreamPath Recruitment, 3BM Group, BlackRoo Industries, BlackRoo Community Indigenous Corporation (Hunter Valley)

Bianca Rocisano & Bridget Rocisano – Boobie Tape, Bianca & Bridget (Melbourne)

Koen Matera – Boodjara (Perth)

Johannes Egberts – Breathless Expedition (Sydney)

Hash Tayeh – Burgertory, Consortium Food Group, Bean Lab, Mipasto (Melbourne)

Ash Reddy – Chess Partner (Brisbane)

Dr Reuben Sim and Dr May Chan – Dental Boutique (Melbourne)

Gary Sheppard – Direct Crane Hire (Melbourne)

Luke Tadich – DreamCourts (Melbourne)

Christy Baird – Drip IV (Gold Coast)

Barrett Kennett – EFCOMM Sales & Marketing (Gold Coast)

Aamir Qutb – Enterprise Monkey, Angel Next Door, Beyond Grades (Geelong)

Alex Ewart – Explore (Brisbane)

Neil Fabry – FAB Industrial Logistics, FAB Bloodstock, FAB Industrial (Sydney)

Giorgio Batsinilas – FitzFK (Brisbane)

Bishara Hatoum – Fundo Loan (Sydney)

Joel Prokic, Matthew Nicolai and Jason Smit – G1 Asset Management, Tech Two Country (Gold Coast)

James Carney, Alec Carney and Paul Carney – Gemelli Group (Gold Coast)

James Gilmour – Gilmour Space (Gold Coast)

Lachlan Catneys and Trent Scheers – Grants-in-Aid (Melbourne)

Julian Pace – Happiness Company (Perth)

Beck Miller – Health with Beck (Perth)

Chris Baptista – Homes by CMA, No Limit Developments (Brisbane)

Michael Huxley – Huxley Group, Huxley Online, MCH Capital (Gold Coast)

Niamh Sullivan – Infix Studio (Tweed Shire)

Daniel Wessels – Jacaranda Finance (Brisbane)

Stephen Pastor – Kings of Neon, Cookie Dough Marketing, 3 Fingers Natural Zinc (Central Coast)

Thomas Carlton and Jana Carlton – Kinney (Adelaide)

Mannu Kala – KNG Group, KNG Healthcare, KNG Gold Home Care, KNG Tech & Cyber ​​Security, KNG Education (Gold Coast)

Matt Purcell – KUU Media, Social Kung Fu (Sydney)

Lachlan Feeney – Labriz (Brisbane)

Dominic Woolrich and Tom Willis – LowPath, Rideshare Training (Sydney)

Courtney Lockett – Lockett McCullough Lawyer (Brisbane)

Brody Cook and Roger Cook – Lucent Globe (Gold Coast)

Stacey Hollands – Lust Minerals (Gold Coast)

Anna Podolsky – Laika (Sydney)

Mickey Ahuja – MA Services Group (Melbourne)

Jared Oei – Mako Electrics (Gold Coast)

Mike Kellett – Macro Mike (Gold Coast)

Abdul Razak, Samira Razak – Maple Community Services (Sydney)

Taylor MacPhail – MacPhail’s Furniture, Casey Taylor Furniture (Wangaratta)

Jonathan Byrt, Jesse Leworthy – Memobottle (Melbourne)

Sam Hardy – Mercha.com.au (Sydney)

Nick Blair and Matt Anderson – Midnight Health (Brisbane)

Thomas Fu and Thomas McPherson – Motor Culture Australia (Brisbane)

James Mutton – Motorcycle Trading, DMS Innovation (Brisbane)

Lauren French – Motto Fashion (Melbourne)

Jess Davis, Tyson Hoffman – Mr. Potato (Adelaide)

Allana Frisken – Museum Pilates (Lake Macquarie)

James Marshall – MWM Consultant (Gold Coast)

Fergus Creese – My Career (Melbourne)

Dr. Kent Tan – My Implant Dentist (Perth)

Paul Matthews and Jakub Skierka – MyTeacherAid (Hobart)

Lochie Burke, Afonso Firmo – Netanada (Central Coast)

Jasmine Histic – NGO Training Center (Gold Coast)

Olivia Jenkins – Olivia Jenkins Consulting (Barossa Valley)

David McGivern and Bianca Tarrant – Our Cow (Casino)

David Tobey and Michelle Kelly – Pathfinder Marketing (Perth)

Blake Kelleway & Luke Whelan – Perth Okay! (Perth)

Michael Dooley – Pinnacle Online Marketing (Goulburn)

Jules Bouillon – Pistou (Sydney)

Hinny Lo – Pixelforce (Adelaide)

Sian Murray & Ami Bateman – Pleasant State (Sunshine Coast)

Ross Ledingham – Potentia Solutions Leisure, Lena Rooftop, Soko Rooftop, Carmen Tequileria, Claw, Mina Italian, Sol Green Café (Brisbane)

Brittany Garbutt – Pretzel Australia, Voodoo Café, Priestess, Chubby Boy Breakfast & Bar (Perth)

Sam Moore – Pyra (Gold Coast)

Razia Ansari – Raees Industries (Brisbane)

Troy Rowe – Resource (Melbourne)

Peter Dodja – SAI Security Group, SAI Investment Group (Brisbane)

Blake Wilson – Sealed Up Waterproofing (Cabulature)

Paul Billing, Alexandra Rofe – Send Payment (Gold Coast)

Rob Hongo-Zada, William On – Shippit (Sydney)

Johan Misquita – Simply (Sydney)

Hewson Bach – Solar Naturally (Perth)

Michael Ramsey – Strong Pilates (Melbourne)

Harry Sanders – StudioHawk (Melbourne)

Adele Peak – The Cultural Intelligence Project, Cultural IQ, Make It Happen Headquarters, Colorwash Company, YYD Events + Experiences (Broome)

Mike Anderson and Chloe Anderson – Think Again Laser Clinic (Sydney)

Sam Jamshidi – Trademark Group of Companies (Sydney)

Jacob Ritchie – Two Birds Social, Poly Studios, North Productions (Gold Coast)

Nicolas Greco, Filippo Palermo, Christian Serrao and Michael Christidis – Untitled Group, Beyond the Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Wildlands, Grapevine Gathering, Ability Fest, For the Love, Ugly Vodka, Underscore Agency, Proxy Agency, Sun Cycle NYD (Melbourne ) )

Luke Vaughan – Vaughan Group of Companies (Gold Coast)

Jeremy Yang – Weriduh (Sydney)

Courtney Joyce and Zack Joyce – Virtual Spotter, Cloudtasker, FitLeads, Fitforms (Hunter Valley)

Joshua Spurway, Myrah Balasabas – Vision Made Company (Brisbane)

Tory Ogden – Voltora Industries, Compliance (Brisbane)

Lana Hill – Walker Hill Digital (Brisbane)

Larnie Spilsbury – Wipe Credit Clean, Snatched Clinic (Gold Coast)

Declan Cluver, Blake Thompson – XRecruiter (Brisbane)

Haydn Brass – Zia (Tamar Valley)

