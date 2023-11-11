Australian Vintage Limited (ASX:AVG)’s intrinsic value is potentially 92% higher than its share price

key insights

The estimated fair value for Australian Vintage is AU$0.79 based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity.

Australian Vintage is estimated to be 48% undervalued based on the current share price of AU$0.41

Our fair value estimate is 30% above Australian Vintage’s analyst price target of AU$0.60

Does the November share price for Australian Vintage Limited (ASX:AVG) reflect what it’s really worth? Today, we’ll estimate the intrinsic value of a stock by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is to employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There’s really not that much to it, even though it seems quite complicated.

Companies can be valued in many ways, so we’ll point out that DCF isn’t perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a little more about intrinsic value should read the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Australian Vintage

Ideal

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model which, as the name suggests, takes into account two stages of growth. The first phase is typically a high growth period that builds towards a terminal value, which is captured in a second ‘stable growth’ period. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is discounted to today’s value:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, millions) AU$900.0k AU$14.7m AU$13.7m AU$13.2m AU$12.9m AU$12.8m AU$12.8m AU$12.9m AU$13.0m AU$13.2m growth rate estimates source analyzer x2 analyzer x2 analyzer x2 Estimate @ -3.91% Estimate @ -2.12% Estimate @ -0.86% Estimate @ 0.02% Estimate @ 0.64% Estimate @ 1.07% Estimate @ 1.37% Present value (A$, millions) Discounted at 7.5% AU$0.8 AU$12.7 AU$11.0 AU$9.8 AU$9.0 AU$8.3 AU$7.7 AU$7.2 AU$6.8 AU$6.4

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = AU$80m

The second stage, also known as terminal value, is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. For several reasons a very conservative growth rate is used which cannot exceed a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with a 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount the future cash flows to today’s value, using an equity cost of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$13m × (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.5%- 2.1%) = AU$246m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= AU$246 million (1 + 7.5%)10= AU$119 million

Net value, or equity value, is the sum of the present value of future cash flows, which in this case is AU$199m. The final step is to divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.4, the company appears to be quite good value at a 48% discount to where the stock price is currently trading. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

DCF

important beliefs

Now the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with these results, do your own calculations and play with the assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Australian Vintage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we have used 7.5%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.091. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Australian Vintage

Strength

weakness

opportunity

Threat

moving on:

While important, the DCF calculation should not be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. Can we find out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Australian vintage, we’ve put together three relevant things you should consider:

risk: Take risks, for example – Australian Vintage 3 warning signs We think you should know about it. future earnings: How does AVG’s growth rate compare to its peers and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. other solid businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not check out our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you might not have considered!

P.S. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to know other stock calculations just search here.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source