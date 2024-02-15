Australian unemployment hits two-year high, currency falls

(Bloomberg) — Australian unemployment rose to a two-year high at the start of the year, revealing the country’s freezing labor market and the currency’s slide as traders bet on an interest rate cut.

Government data on Thursday showed the economy added just 500 roles in January, confounding expectations for a gain of 25,000 and falling short of numbers needed to keep the unemployment rate under control. The unemployment rate increased from 3.9% to 4.1% while the participation rate was stable.

The weak data prompted swap traders to speculate that the Reserve Bank was on course to cut rates as early as August. That pushed the currency to the day’s low of 64.78 US cents, while yields on policy-sensitive three-year government bonds fell 12 basis points to 3.74%.

“This is another sign of softening demand for jobs,” said Diana Mousina, deputy chief economist at AMP Ltd. Before the pandemic. It has loosened up, but not enough to worry about.”

Explaining the surprising weakness in the report, the ABS said the data reflected seasonal patterns as January was a popular month for holidays. Additionally, some people who were marked as unemployed last month were actually between jobs, meaning the unemployment rate could fall again.

The RBA kept its key rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% last week as it awaits data indicating a stronger trajectory for the economy. Today’s jobs data, along with monthly inflation for January next week, will help shape the policy debate at the central bank’s March 18-19 meeting.

Moussina believes that the RBA board may abandon its mild tightening stance if next week’s CPI indicator becomes more dovish. The RBA raised borrowing costs by 4.25 percentage points between May 2022 and November 2023 to rein in rising consumer prices. While inflation remains high, it has been declining steadily, prompting bets on a rate cut.

Data on Thursday showed annual jobs growth slowed to 2.6% in January from 3.7% a year earlier.

“This softness in the labor market reflects a slowdown in economic growth,” Marion Kohler, head of the department of economic analysis at the RBA, said in a speech two days ago. “In addition, increased population growth and record high participation in the labor force have boosted labor supply.”

Looking ahead, the RBA – which says Australia’s labor market is still tight – expects the labor market to slow further, leading to an unemployment rate of 4.4% by mid-2025.

For the RBA, the rising unemployment rate would be a compelling reason to reverse course and start cutting rates as the second quarter begins.

McIntyre estimates Australia’s economy needs more than 32,000 new jobs per month to sustain the growing labor force.

Thursday’s labor data also showed:

Underemployment increased to 6.6% and underutilization rate increased to 10.7%

The economy added 11,100 full-time roles and removed 10,600 part-time roles

Employment to population ratio fell to 64.1%

Monthly working hours also declined

Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers was philosophical about the report in comments following its release.

“This is consistent with an economy that is softening and we have made it clear in some of the budget updates that we expect the economy to slow over the course of 2024,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“That’s what happens when you have interest rates rising through the system, when you have systemic inflation and when you have global economic uncertainty that is characterized by concerns over China and obviously two major conflicts as well. “

–With assistance from Garfield Reynolds, Ben Westcott and Tomoko Sato.

