A South Australian man who moved to Canada to start a two-year working holiday has been scammed out of $5,000 by a fake accommodation provider.

Physiotherapist Charlie Moore started looking for a place while living in Adelaide and connected with a man called John Schroeder on the Whistler Housing Group Facebook page.

The 27 year old told yahoo finance australia There were messages and even phone calls before the lease agreement was signed and the money was handed over.

Australian traveler Charlie Moore (left) was duped when booking accommodation for his working holiday in Canada. (Source: Supply)

sophisticated scam

“Everyone told me I really needed to book accommodation because it can be hard to get, so I started looking in May, a few months before I went,” Moore said.

He signed up to the Facebook group and shared his profile and the dates he joined Whistler. After a few days, Schroeder contacted and said he had a bedroom and a room available for the dates Moore needed to book.

After communicating further via email, phone and Facebook Messenger, Schroeder sent two lease agreements, which Moore said “looked like proper lawyer documents with dates, bank account numbers and addresses”.

Thinking the deal was legitimate, Moore transferred the $5,000 needed to secure the room. “I thought, ‘Okay, I’m in good hands’. But I wasn’t.”

Moore requested housing on Facebook, not realizing he was about to be scammed. (Source: Supply)

‘Something is wrong’

Moore said all contact with Schroeder was cut off two days before he flew from Australia to Canada. Then he suspected that something was wrong.

“I knew I had to meet the agent a few days before I left Australia, but I didn’t have contact details, so I messaged John and didn’t get a reply, then tried to call and the dial-up tone was different, ” They said.

Over the next 24 hours, Moore tried to call and email Schroeder several times, but ultimately the emails bounced and the calls stopped connecting, which is when she realized she had been scammed.

“Oh, I’m not in a good place here,” Moore recalls thinking at the time. “This is going to be very serious and I already knew something was wrong so I booked an Airbnb.”

the story continues

After arriving in Canada, Moore visited the fake rental addresses and soon discovered that the residents had no idea their properties were used in the scam.

warning to passengers

Despite the difficult start to his time in Canada, Moore is “trying to keep a positive mindset” and has no plans to stop traveling. “This is the first time I’ve arranged housing through a Facebook group and I fell into it,” he said.

He is now urging other travelers to do thorough research if they are not booking through an approved accommodation provider.

“Ask them to send proof that they are actually the owner of the address or any type of utility bill that also has their name and address on it,” he said. “But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

expectation of reimbursement

Moore is now negotiating with his bank and has travel insurance, so he hopes he will be able to get some of his lost money back.

“I was on the phone to international relations through Bank SA and they said all the things I sent could be tracked,” he said.

He added, “If it can be traced to the bank I will be able to get my money back. My job the next day is to get my insurance.” Accommodation.

The fake landlord provided photos of the residence, making his offer appear legitimate. (Source: Supply)

Ways to avoid fraudsters

A spokesperson for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the National Anti-Scam Center was aware of a number of rental scams circulating on social media.

The main ways Australians lose money to fraudulent landlords include stealing money after sending a deposit before inspecting a rental property and having personal data stolen by filling in fraudulent tenancy applications.

The ACCC urges travelers to follow these guidelines:

Always use official apps and websites for booking accommodation

Make sure the booking method you are using allows secure payment by credit card or another secure payment service

Check reviews from people offering accommodation

Do not send money or give personal details to a potential landlord before inspecting the property you want to rent.

Search the internet for the exact wording of the rental ad – it may have been copied from somewhere else, and the search may reveal previous scams

Check other sites to see if the property is advertised in multiple locations but with different contact details

If you’re working with an agent, make sure they’re licensed

If you have provided your banking details or paid money to someone you suspect may be a scammer, contact your bank immediately and report it to Scamwatch.

The Australian team lost a record $3.1 billion to scammers last year, an 80 percent increase from the previous year.

What should I do if I think I have been scammed?

Contact your bank and report the scam. Ask them to stop the transaction and stop sending any money.

Report a scam to Scamwatch here and make an official complaint to the police here.

Be wary of follow-up scams, especially those that promise they can get your money back. Scamwatch warns that one in three victims of scams are defrauded more than once.

Finally, get support for yourself. You can speak to a financial counselor or contact BeyondWay on 1300 22 4636 or online chat on 13 11 14 or contact Lifeline for crisis support.

You can also contact IDCare to “minimize the harm they may suffer from the compromise and misuse of your identity information by providing effective response and mitigation.”

