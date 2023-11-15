Australian Taxation Office Plans to Tax Capital Gains on DeFi and Wrapped Tokens

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has provided clarity on the capital gains tax (CGT) treatment of decentralized finance (DeFi) activities and the wrapping of crypto tokens for individuals.

Recent guidance from the ATO confirms its intention to tax Australians on capital gains when token wraps and unwinds.

Wrapped tokens, such as Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Wrapped ETH (WETH), are tokens used to represent cryptocurrencies and are tied to the value of the native coin. It is used for DeFi, and can be opened at any time.

In May 2022, the ATO identified crypto capital gains as one of its key focus areas. Expanding on this initiative, the tax authority has now clarified a number of taxable functions within its jurisdiction.

According to the ATO, transferring crypto assets to an address not controlled by the sender or to an address with an existing balance will be considered a taxable CGT event.

The ATO explained that capital income for the CGT program will be equal to the market value of the asset received in exchange for the transferred crypto asset. However, whether a capital gain or loss is recorded will determine when the CGT event is triggered.

The ATO is also considering a similar approach to taxing liquidity pool users, providers, and DeFi interest and rewards.

Furthermore, wrapping and unwinding the token will also be subject to triggering a CGT event. The ATO clarified that when wrapping or unwinding a crypto asset, there is an exchange of one crypto asset for another, resulting in a CGT event, regardless of the price of the token at the time.

The ATO’s guidance provides individuals with a clear understanding of their tax obligations in relation to DeFi activities and the wrapping of crypto tokens. However, the implications of these tax rules could hinder the growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies in Australia.

Source: www.bing.com