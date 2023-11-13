Australian scientists achieve milestone in concentrated solar power

The success of a concentrated solar power facility in Australia could help transform solar energy in the future.

challenge: Solar energy is cheap, clean and abundant, but its variability is holding it back: We can always burn coal or gas when we need it, but the sun is on its own time.

Storing excess solar energy can help deal with this problem. Some solar plants store excess solar-generated electricity in huge banks of lithium-ion batteries for later use, but this also has drawbacks: they are expensive, constantly self-discharge, and sometimes catch fire. Are.

Lithium batteries are an important piece of the puzzle, especially for short-term power fluctuations, but we will need a range of solutions for long-term energy storage.

concentrated solar power, Another option is to store solar energy as heat rather than electricity, and if you’ve ever spent a hot summer day playing with a magnifying glass as a child, you already know that you can store it by focusing it into a narrow Sunlight can increase the temperature dramatically. beam.

Energy experts know this too, which is why concentrated solar power systems exist.

These systems use banks of giant mirrors to focus sunlight onto a single target. That concentrated solar energy is used to heat a material, usually molten salt, which can act like a battery, temporarily storing the energy until we need it to rotate a turbine. Don’t want to use heat to create steam.

What’s new? CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, is testing a different storage approach at a concentrated solar energy research facility in Newcastle, allowing tiny ceramic particles to fall through a beam of concentrated solar energy.

The agency has now reported that it was able to get the particles to reach a milestone temperature of 803 degrees Celsius (1477 degrees Fahrenheit) with this approach. It can then store the thermal energy for up to 15 hours by hiding the ceramic particles in a silo.

For comparison, molten salt can typically only reach about 600 C (1112 F) and retain heat for 10 or more hours.

,[T]The heat-storing ceramic particles in this system were originally developed for use in unconventional natural gas ‘fracking,” said John Pye, an associate professor at the Australian National University who helped develop the technology. . “They are cheap and strong as well as stable enough to withstand many cycles of rapid heating and cooling.”

If the team had aimed solar energy only at a container containing these particles, some of the heat would have been lost as it traveled through the container material – this is what happens with the steel holding the molten salt in conventional concentrated solar power systems.

This container resistance is overcome by the particles falling through the beam, and by precisely adjusting the speed of the particles falling, the CSIRO team was able to increase the amount of heat they could store. With further optimization of the system, he believes they will be able to get even hotter – ceramics are able to withstand temperatures in excess of 1000 C (1832 F).

“This technology is critical in providing large-scale low-cost renewable energy for the decarbonization of Australia’s heavy industry,” said Jin-Soo Kim, leader of CSIRO’s solar technology team. “It took more than eight years of development and thousands of hours of investment to reach this result.”

Global Effort: CSIRO isn’t the only group exploring this approach to solar storage.

The U.S. Department of Energy has been testing heating falling ceramic particles since 2015, and in February, it debuted a new “multi-megawatt” falling particle facility in New Mexico. Construction on this is expected to be completed in 2024.

“next generation [concentrated solar power] This has the potential to be a game-changer,” said Alejandro Moreno, DOE Acting Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “This pilot facility will demonstrate how CSP systems can meet the challenges of providing long-term energy storage while reducing cost and complexity for solar thermal technology.”

big picture: While ceramic particles look promising, it may not be Other groups are exploring the use of rocks, sand and other materials – the most efficient storage medium for concentrated solar energy.

Ultimately, the more we can heat our storage material and the longer we can keep it warm, the closer these systems have to addressing the issue of solar power variability and ushering in a future powered entirely by clean energy. The better the chance of doing so.

Source: www.freethink.com