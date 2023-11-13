Australian ports back online after cyber attack – BBC News

By Annabelle Liang

One of Australia’s major port operators is back online after a cyberattack disrupted its facilities.

Operations at DP World Australia’s container terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth were disrupted from Friday to Monday morning.

The firm handles about 40% of the goods moving into and out of the country.

The BBC believes the cut has not affected the supply of goods to major Australian supermarkets.

DP World Australia, a unit of Dubai state-owned DP World, said its ports resumed operations at 9am local time “following successful tests of key systems overnight”.

“The company expects approximately 5,000 containers to move out of four Australian terminals today,” it said.

Earlier on Monday, government cyber security co-ordinator Darren Goldie said the operator was making “good progress” in getting its sites back online.

He said that the government has not yet identified the perpetrators of the cyber attack, due to which the company has disconnected its port from the Internet.

DP World said it halted internet connectivity at its ports on Friday to prevent “any unauthorized access” to its network.

Going offline meant trucks were unable to transport containers in and out of the affected sites.

The restoration of service on Monday is the first step towards addressing the attack on its network. DP World said it was still in the process of investigating the disruption and safeguarding its systems against cyber attacks.

“The resumption of port operations does not mean this incident has ended. DP World Australia’s investigation and ongoing remediation work is likely to continue for some time,” the company said.

double whammy

DP World has also been affected by industrial action, which has caused delays in customer deliveries.

Since starting in October, workers have been engaged in a 24-hour strike and refusing to unload goods from trucks.

The Maritime Union of Australia, which is negotiating a pay rise for workers, announced last week that industrial action would be extended until November 20.

The cyberattack has raised fears that supplies of everything from medical equipment to Christmas toys could be disrupted.

However, a spokesperson for supermarket chain Woolworths said it was monitoring the situation and “does not anticipate any immediate impact at this time”.

The BBC understands the Woolworths range of Christmas products has already arrived in Australia.

The disruption is also not expected to impact rival chain Coles, which is similarly monitoring developments at DP World.

Australia has seen an increase in cyber attacks since the end of 2022.

Earlier this year, the Albany government announced plans to reform its cybersecurity laws and establish an agency to coordinate responses to intrusions.

The government is expected to release details on its proposed rules next week – which will likely tighten reporting requirements for companies.

