Australian port operations resume after cyber attack on DP

(Bloomberg) — DP World Plc is gradually resuming operations at ports across Australia after a cyberattack caused a nationwide shutdown and created a backlog of containers ahead of the holiday season.

Most read from Bloomberg

In an update to importers and exporters on Monday, the Freight & Trade Alliance industry body said it was seeing a “gradual resumption” of DP activity in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane on the eastern seaboard and Fremantle in the west. The alliance said logistics and technology issues remain at the four ports as the company works through a backlog of orders.

“Somehow they’re getting operations up and running again,” Paul Zalai, director of the Freight and Trade Alliance, said in an interview. “Whether they’ve corrected the violation or whether they have some kind of contingency, I’m not sure.”

DP World handles about 40% of the goods moving in and out of Australia, leaving the country vulnerable to widespread economic and commercial losses from an attack on one entity. Australia’s national cyber security coordinator Darren Goldie said the disruptions could last for several days, with DP World’s systems still disconnected from the internet after Friday’s hack.

DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, is the latest victim in a series of devastating, high-profile cyber attacks globally this year. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. – the world’s largest lender by assets – was recently the victim of a ransomware attack that stopped some Treasury market trades from clearing and forced brokers to reroute transactions. Was forced.

The disruptions in Australia also come as DP World is embroiled in an ongoing strike by the Maritime Union of Australia over pay and better working conditions.

According to the FTA update, DP World is restricting exports to Melbourne as the company works through the stockpile of imports. In Sydney, there may be “unexpected service impacts” and DP World asked for patience as it works through backlogs or processing orders this week. It said the timing of truck access to the Port of Fremantle may have to be changed or limited.

DP World did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the status of its Australian operations on Monday.

increasing danger

As more ports are becoming automated and moving away from paper documentation, hackers are posing a growing problem for the region’s shipping network. Ransomware hackers install malware on their victims’ systems and hold them hostage until they receive payment.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the serious threat that cyber attacks pose to our country and the critical infrastructure we all rely on,” Australian Home Affairs and Cyber ​​Security Minister Claire O’Neill wrote on Sunday. ” , “Managing cyber incidents like this is incredibly complex.”

As DP World struggles to get back on its feet, O’Neill said on Monday that the government plans to force businesses to report any ransom incidents, demands or payments. He said authorities would also provide a guidebook to help companies prepare and deal with ransom demands. In a statement, he described ransomware as “the most devastating cyber threat in the world today.”

The Australian Financial Review quoted a top company official as saying that DP World Australia had not received a ransom demand and did not know which organization was responsible for the attack.

This is not the first time that hackers have targeted major ports. In July, Japan’s largest sea port was targeted by the notorious hacking gang Lockbit, a ransomware group with Russian ties that was also behind this week’s ICBC attack. A month ago, several Dutch ports, including Amsterdam and Groningen, suffered distributed-denial-of-service attacks, known as DDoS.

In 2021, a South African port and rail company suffered a ransomware attack, forcing it to declare force majeure at container terminals and switch to manual processing of cargo.

maritime trade

Australia’s ports are vital to its economy, with 98% of its trade moving by sea, according to Ports Australia, a leading industry body. Everything Australians use on a daily basis – from computers to clothing and medicine – is imported – while the country is a major agriculture, energy and mining exporter.

Police are investigating the cyber attack. Citing Nikolaj Noyce, who oversees the Oceania business, AFR reported that DP World is examining its servers to determine where the hackers may have been, what data they may have accessed or transferred and whether they made any Released malicious software.

Noyes told the newspaper that it was likely that an alarm raised by the firm’s monitoring software had given it time to shut down its systems before the data was stolen or locked.

Goldie formed a national coordination mechanism over the weekend to bring together government agencies and the maritime and logistics sectors as part of the response to the incident.

Goldie said, “While I understand there is interest in determining who may be responsible for the cyber incident, our primary focus at this time is resolving the incident and supporting DP World in restoring their operations and cargo shipments. “is focused on restarting.”

“Various agencies and departments will work closely with DP World to ensure that government and industry stakeholders have the appropriate situational awareness needed to support the management of any disruption to Australia’s supply chains,” he said.

(Updated with resumption of activities in Fremantle from second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com