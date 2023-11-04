CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday he was concerned about China’s lack of transparency in its treatment of a detained Australian democracy blogger as he met President Xi Jinping in Beijing during a trade-focused state visit. Will oppose.

Yang Hengjun’s detention without conviction for nearly five years will be one of the topics raised when he meets Xi at the Great Hall of the People on Monday.

Yang is being held in a Beijing detention center while awaiting the verdict in his 2021 behind-closed-doors trial on espionage charges. The 58-year-old man’s family fears he is dying.

“I will say that Dr. Yang’s case needs to be resolved and I will speak out about his human rights, the nature of his detention and the failure of transparent processes,” Albanese told reporters in the northern Australian city of Darwin. A few hours ago he was to fly to Shanghai.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry this week defended Yang’s prosecution, saying his case was handled in strict accordance with the law.

Albanese on Saturday will become the first Australian prime minister to visit China since 2016, marking an improvement in strained relations between the two countries since Australia’s centre-left government was elected last year.

Albanese has been raising the plight of Yang and another detained Australian journalist, Cheng Lei, with Chinese leaders since he first met Xi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia a year ago.

Cheng was freed and deported last month after being detained in Beijing for three years for breaking a government-imposed ban by a few minutes. His release was interpreted as a Chinese concession ahead of Albanese’s visit.

Albanese will meet on Tuesday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, whose congratulatory message shortly after the prime minister’s election victory on May 21 last year raised prospects of a reset in bilateral ties.

Beijing has previously ruled out top-level ministerial contacts between the two countries.

From the beginning of his prime ministership, Albanese had demanded that China immediately remove “unfair” official and unofficial trade barriers, which cause Australian exporters to lose 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) per year.

Those hurdles have since been substantially reduced and the cost now stands at around AU$2 billion ($1.3 billion).

Albanese on Saturday credited his government’s different approach to China for “stabilizing” the relationship in Australia, after nine years of conservative rule.

Albanese said, “My approach to this relationship has been patient, thoughtful and measured, ensuring that the interests of both of us are put forward because that is how good diplomacy works.”

He said, “The fact that this is the first visit by our major trading partner in seven years is a very positive step, and I look forward to constructive discussions and dialogue with the President and Prime Minister during their visits to Shanghai and Beijing.” I do.”

China is concerned about restrictions imposed on Chinese investment in Australia due to growing security concerns.

About 400 Australian executives doing business with China are expected to attend a lunch with Albanese in Shanghai on Sunday. Many urge Australia to ease restrictions on Chinese investment.

“Chinese investment should not be a dirty word,” David Olson, president of the Australia China Business Council, told The Australian Financial Review newspaper.

Albanese will visit Shanghai to attend the opening of the China International Import Expo trade fair where more than 200 Australian companies will be represented.

His office said that during the three-day visit, Albanese will focus on reinvigorating the China-Australia free trade agreement, resolving remaining Chinese trade restrictions and finding consensus on how to settle future trade disputes.

He is traveling with Trade Minister Don Farrell, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and an Australian trade delegation.

China is Australia’s largest export market, particularly for critical minerals such as iron ore, natural gas and lithium.

Albanese has signaled Australia will not support China’s bid to join the free trade agreement, known as the 12-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press

