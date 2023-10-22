Australian PM announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet Biden

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will visit China in early November, he announced Sunday, hours before flying to the United States to meet President Joe Biden.

Albanese also said China agreed late Saturday to review crippling tariffs imposed on Australian wine, which have effectively blocked trade with winemakers’ biggest export market since 2020 .

Albanese will become the first Australian prime minister to visit China in seven years when he visits Beijing and Shanghai on 4-7 November.

“It is in Australia’s interests to have good relations with China, and certainly my focus in the coming days will be on my visit to the United States,” Albanese told reporters at the Australian Parliament House.

“With Australia’s closest partner, we are talking about the future of our alliance, a future that is enhanced by the AUKUS arrangement, a future that builds on our common values, our commitment to democracy and the international rule of law and Based on our commitment to a stable system. Around the world,” Albanese said, using the abbreviations for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Under the trilateral agreement, the US and Britain will cooperate to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered by US nuclear technology to counter a more assertive China.

Albanese said he would meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing and then attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The China trip and potential breakthrough in the wine dispute marks a further improvement in relations since Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party won elections in Australia last year following nine years of conservative government.

Albanese’s office said China had agreed to review its tariffs on Australian wine in five months. In return, Australia has suspended its complaint to the WTO against its free trade partner.

A similar dispute resolution plan led China to lift tariffs on Australian barley.

Albanese said the reopening of the Chinese wine market would benefit exporters by more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($631 million).

“We are confident that this will once again result in Australian wine, a great product, being able to go to China free of the tariffs imposed by China,” Albanese said.

“It is important that we stabilize our relations with China. It is in the interests of Australia and China, and it is indeed in the interests of the world that we have stable relations and this visit will represent that,” he said.

The visit will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Labor Party leader Gough Whitlam becoming the first Australian prime minister to visit the People’s Republic of China in 1973.

Albanese accepted an invitation a few weeks ago to visit China this year, but finding suitable dates was challenging.

Albanese is visiting Washington this week to meet with Biden and will return to the United States after his China trip to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Forum in San Francisco on Nov. 15-17.

This will be the ninth time Biden has met with Albanese as prime minister. The first meeting took place in Tokyo in May last year, hours after Albanese was sworn in as government leader for the summit of leaders of the Quad strategic partnership, which also included Japan and India.

Along with the AUKUS agreement, leaders will also seek greater cooperation on clean energy, critical minerals and climate change.

Albanese’s department announced on Friday it had decided not to revoke a Chinese company’s 99-year lease on the strategically important Darwin port after an investigation, despite US concerns that foreign control could be exercised over its military forces. Can be used to spy.

Some security analysts interpreted the decision to allow Shandong Landbridge Group to retain the lease signed in 2015 and long criticized by Albaniz as a concession to China ahead of his visit.

The release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei by China this month after he spent three years in detention in Beijing on spying charges was widely seen as a concession to Australia.

Albanese said the breakthrough on wine “has not been transactional”, meaning Australia has not made any concessions in line with Chinese demands.

“We will continue to make our stand on matters that are in Australia’s national interest,” he said.

He said, “I have consistently said: We will cooperate with China where we can, we will disagree where we must disagree, and we will engage in our national interest, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press

Source