Australian consumer sentiment declines after RBA rate hike

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s consumer confidence fell after the Reserve Bank resumed interest rate hikes in November, as households reduced purchases amid concerns of further tightening ahead.

A Westpac Banking Corp. survey on Tuesday showed sentiment fell 2.6% to 79.9 points, with pessimists still outweighing optimists, with a reading of 100 being the dividing line. The index has remained in the range of 78-86 since last year.

Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac, said, “The RBA’s November rate hike has put renewed pressure on family finances and reignited concerns about both the rising cost of living and the prospect of further rate rises ” “Pessimism is having a big impact on spending trends.”

The survey was conducted over 6-10 November, including the RBA’s 7 November meeting, when it raised the cash rate to a 12-year high of 4.35%, followed by four pauses. “The increase reduced confidence by 6% during the survey week,” Westpac said.

The RBA has warned that further tightening may be needed if inflation proves stubborn, with the bank already raising borrowing costs by 4.25 percentage points since May last year. Like much of the developed world, Australia’s services prices are showing signs of stability amid a tight labor market and strong wage growth.

Tuesday’s report showed that assessments of “household finances” rose 2% compared to a year ago, but remained at “extremely weak” levels. The “Family finances in the next 12 months” sub-index fell 7.3% to 87.

Westpac said the “time to buy a major household item”, a gauge of the household spending outlook, sub-index fell 1.4% to 81.3, falling “in the bottom 2% of observations since the survey began”.

The report showed that the “time to buy housing” index declined by 3.7%.

The RBA’s next meeting will be on December 5, with economists generally expecting no changes to rates.

“The November Consumer Sentiment Survey highlights weak and uneven conditions across Australia’s consumer sector,” Hassan said. “How this plays out for broader domestic demand in the context of strong population growth will need to be considered by the Board as it works to ensure inflation returns to target.”

