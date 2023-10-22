Mitch Johnson’s Brew Lab Café in Penrith serves cups of coffee worth up to $1,500. (Source: Instagram) (Instagram)

A café selling $1,500-a-cup coffee has seen sales decline as the cost-of-living crisis tightens its grip.

Mitch Johnson’s Brew Lab café in Penrith has been serving “the world’s most expensive cup of coffee” for six months and in that time, he has “sold a handful of coffees”.

“But we’ve definitely seen a decline in high-end coffee over the last few months,” he points out. yahoo finance,

“Just some regular high-end coffee drinkers have reverted to ‘normal’ coffee.”

‘Extremely Rare’ Beans

Made from an “extremely rare batch” of beans from “Panama’s most exclusive farm” in Central America, Mitch said the $1,500 coffee was “arguably the rarest of the Geisha variety ever.”

“The flavor will typically yield notes of strawberry, lemonade, rose and juniper. However, as this coffee cools, you will get an even sweeter taste because our sweetness receptors receive more information at lower temperatures,” the barista explained.

But it’s not just the unique taste that keeps the prices high, it’s also the serving experience.

“Another reason for cost is the way we serve it in the café, strictly after an after-hours, palate-cleansing process using multiple servings of different waters served at different temperatures. -on-a-session,” he said. Said.

belt tightening

Along with exceptional wines, the café offers a wide range of rare coffees, starting at $20, made with beans from “the world’s most exotic farms.”

“We’ve been serving over $100 worth of coffee for over four years,” Mitch said.

But, in September, they were forced to make some changes to their offerings, and “completely scrapped” the food menu in favor of a “much smaller” menu.

“The prices of goods are getting out of control,” he told his Instagram followers. “So this is [the food menu] Not even making enough money to justify the time and energy gained.

“With this crazy world constantly changing and evolving, I’m trying my best to stay ahead of it all.”

Along with the changes to the food menu, Mitch has also lowered his prices for his customers.

He said, “To help you all with the current cost of living, I have made some changes that have allowed me to bring my coffee back to ‘pre-COVID’ prices without negatively impacting the quality of our coffee “

The barista is also going alone.

“Anyone who has tried to run a small business will understand how difficult it is to find good employees these days. So, I decided to scrap that plan and do it all myself,” Mitch said.

