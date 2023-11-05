Australian Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) shares could be worth 25% less than their intrinsic value estimate

key insights

Using 2 stage free cash flow to equity, Australian Broadband’s fair value estimate is AU$4.79

Australian Broadband is estimated to be undervalued by 25% based on the current share price of AU$3.58

The AU$3.57 analyst price target for ABB is 25% below our estimate of fair value

Today we’ll take an approach to estimating the intrinsic value of Australian Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won’t understand it, just read on! It’s actually a lot less complicated than you might imagine.

However, remember that there are many ways to estimate the value of a company, and DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Process

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model which, as the name suggests, takes into account two stages of growth. The first phase is typically a high growth period that builds towards a terminal value, which is captured in a second ‘stable growth’ period. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is discounted to today’s value:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, millions) AU$19.2 million AU$33.8 million AU$55.4 million AU$54.2 million AU$53.8 million AU$53.8 million AU$54.2 million AU$54.7 million AU$55.5 million AU$56.4 million growth rate estimates source analyzer x1 analyzer x1 analyzer x1 Estimate @ -2.08% Estimate @ -0.84% Estimate @ 0.04% Estimate @ 0.65% Estimate @ 1.08% Estimate @ 1.38% Estimate @ 1.59% Present value (A$, millions) Discounted at 6.1% AU$18.1 AU$30.0 AU$46.4 AU$42.8 AU$40.0 AU$37.8 AU$35.8 AU$34.1 AU$32.6 AU$31.2

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = AU$349m

Now we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$56m × (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.1%- 2.1%) = AU$1.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= AU$1.4b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= AU$797m

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in the total equity value, which in this case is AU$1.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide it by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$3.6, the company appears undervalued at a 25% discount to where the share price is currently trading. Assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to look at it as a rough estimate and not accurate down to the last cent.

DCF

important beliefs

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Australian Broadband as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we used 6.1%, which is based on a leverage beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Australian Broadband

Next Steps:

Although a company’s valuation is important, it is just one of many factors you need to evaluate for a company. The DCF model is not an ideal stock valuation tool. Instead the best use of the DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would under- or overvalue the company. For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. Can we find out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Australian broadband, we’ve put together three additional elements you should assess:

risk:Every company has these, and we’ve seen 1 warning sign for Australian Broadband You should know about it. Management:Are insiders accelerating their shares to take advantage of the market’s sentiment for ABB’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. other solid businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not check out our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you might not have considered!

