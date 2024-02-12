Australian bonds fall ahead of US inflation data: Markets fall

(Bloomberg) — Australian and New Zealand bonds fell Friday, echoing a selloff in Treasuries Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data this week that will help identify the path forward for the Federal Reserve.

Most read from Bloomberg

Both countries’ 10-year yields climbed three basis points in early trading Monday, after their U.S. counterparts rose on Friday. Australian shares fell while major currencies remained broadly flat after the dollar index weakened on Friday.

There were widespread shutdowns across Asia on Monday, with markets closed for the Lunar New Year holidays in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam. US stocks ended Friday with a rally that helped the S&P 500 close above 5,000 index points for the first time.

The yen remained little changed on Monday above 149 per dollar after hitting a two-month low on Friday. The weakness came after central bankers commented that the Bank of Japan will take time to raise interest rates. The yen has been the worst performer among Group of 10 currencies this year.

US inflation data coming on Tuesday will be important for the Fed. According to consensus estimates, year-on-year inflation is expected to come in at 2.9% – this would be the first reading below 3% since March 2021. Core inflation is set to ease marginally to 3.7% on an annual basis. That’s according to the average forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

“High inflation is rarely contained without triggering a recession,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research Inc., said in a Monday note. “The Fed has eased inflation toward its 2% target, saving the U.S. economy from a hard landing.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to a new record on Friday, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%. Gains were helped by technology stocks and positive signals from the fourth-quarter earnings report. Four out of five companies reporting earnings season so far have outperformed expectations, brightening the outlook for corporate profits among analysts.

US stocks rose as traders hoped for an easing of Federal Reserve policy after sharp remarks from central bankers and economic data showed no immediate need to cut interest rates.

Swap market pricing shows investors expect a 15% Fed rate cut in March, down from 65% a month earlier. Traders also expect four rate cuts in 2024, down from seven forecast late last year.

Among commodities, oil prices rose on Friday, capping five straight days of gains for the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate. Those gains could be diminished after comments by Iran’s foreign minister over the weekend, who said the war in Gaza may be close to a “diplomatic solution.”

In Asia, data sets to be released include inflation and industrial production reports for India.

Major events of this week:

India CPI, Monday

Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, Fed Chairman Tom Barkin speak on Monday

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone, chief economist Philip Lane, speak on Monday

US CPI, Tuesday

UK unemployment, Tuesday

Japan producer prices, Tuesday

UK inflation, Wednesday

Argentina inflation, Wednesday

Eurozone GDP, industrial production, Wednesday

Russia CPI, Wednesday

Presidential elections in Indonesia, Wednesday

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, speaks on Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Boris Vujicic and Vice President Luis de Guindos speak

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee speaks on Wednesday

Australia Jobs, Thursday

Japan GDP, Thursday

Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia CPI, Thursday

UK GDP, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, Thursday

Philippine central bank to meet on interest rates on Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks Thursday

Bank of England policymakers Katherine Mann, Megan Greene speak on Thursday

France CPI, Friday

Malaysia GDP, Friday

South Korea unemployment rate, Friday

US housing starts, producer prices, Friday

San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, speak Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0781

Japanese yen little changed at 149.28 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2187 per dollar

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $48,141.48

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,505.28

bond

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $76.84 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $ 2,024.26 an ounce

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com